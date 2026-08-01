HCM City unveils ‘Friendship Road’, plants 500 trees

HCM CITY — HCM City’s Củ Chi Commune officially unveiled its new “Friendship Road” on Phan Thị So Street on July 31, with delegates planting 500 trees to mark the occasion.

The initiative, led by the city Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO), gathered local authorities, diplomatic representatives, foreign business groups, overseas Vietnamese, and local residents.

The initiative marks the 50th anniversary of the city officially bearing the name of President Hồ Chí Minh, as well as the success of HUFO's First Congress for the 2026-31 tenure.

Renaming the former Street 428 after Heroic Vietnamese Mother Phan Thị So pays tribute to her ultimate sacrifices, while advancing the nation's tradition of expressing gratitude to war veterans and martyrs on the occasion of the 80th War Invalids and Martyrs' Day (July 27, 1947 – July 27, 2027).

As part of the launch, delegates and local youth planted 500 crape myrtle (bằng lăng) trees along the road.

The tree planting aligns with national initiatives, including the sacred campaign to search for and identify martyrs' remains and the nationwide project to plant one billion trees.

Speaking at the ceremony, HUFO President Hà Thanh said the participation of foreign diplomats, non-governmental organisations, and overseas Vietnamese showcased a shared commitment to a green and sustainable future.

“The project symbolises peace, friendship, and collective responsibility for future generations.”

On behalf of the diplomatic corps, Philippine Consul General in HCM City Querobine Deapera Laccay said while tree planting is an investment in the future, the ceremony also served to honour the past and strengthen the present by placing living tributes along a street dedicated to profound sacrifice and remembrance.

Following the ceremony, the delegation visited policy-beneficiary families in Củ Chi, offered incense at the Bến Dược Martyrs Memorial Temple, and visited the historical Củ Chi Tunnel. — VNS