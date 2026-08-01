Diplomatic achievements lay groundwork for upgrading Việt Nam–Canada ties: diplomat

OTTAWA — As the 33rd Diplomatic Conference gets underway in Hà Nội, Vietnamese Ambassador to Canada Phạm Vinh Quang has said that the country's recent foreign affairs achievements have strengthened its international standing while laying a solid foundation for Việt Nam–Canada relations to become more substantive and comprehensive toward partnership upgrade in 2026.

Speaking to the Vietnam News Agency's correspondents in Canada, Quang said Việt Nam's diplomacy had recorded significant achievements in recent years, particularly in enhancing the country's international profile and effectively implementing its foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, diversification and multilateralisation. These accomplishments have become even more significant at a time when the world is undergoing profound changes, marked by intensifying strategic competition, increasingly fragmented supply chains and technological transformation advancing faster than anticipated. Against this backdrop, Việt Nam has maintained its strategic balance, expanded its scope for international cooperation and further reinforced its global credibility.

According to the diplomat, among Việt Nam's broader diplomatic achievements, relations with Canada stand out as one of the partnerships with the greatest potential for future development. The two countries share many common interests and complementary strengths, particularly in sustainable development, green transition, supply chain security, science-technology, and innovation.

Canada is prioritising the development of energy, critical minerals, artificial intelligence (AI) and high-tech agriculture, while Việt Nam is accelerating industrial upgrading and promoting its digital and green economies. According to the ambassador, the convergence of development needs and priorities has created favourable conditions for the two countries to take bilateral cooperation to a higher level.

Regarding Việt Nam–Canada relations, Resolution No. 59-NQ/TW on international integration in the new context has opened up a broader framework for cooperation while requiring both countries to translate their commitments into concrete and substantive actions across various sectors.

In trade, the two sides should promote high-quality trade flows aligned with green standards and sustainable supply chains, the ambassador recommended. In investment, priority should be given to strategic projects in infrastructure, energy and green industries.

Science-technology and innovation also present significant opportunities for deeper cooperation, particularly in clean technologies, smart agriculture, advanced materials and AI, he added. The two countries are likewise well placed to develop new models of cooperation in renewable energy, emissions reduction and the circular economy.

Quang noted that these priorities reflect the complementary strengths of the two economies and provide a strong basis for elevating bilateral relations in the new period.

In line with the key orientations of the 33rd Diplomatic Conference, the Vietnamese Embassy in Canada has identified as its central task the continued renewal of diplomatic thinking and the enhancement of its capacity to implement the foreign policy set out by the 14th National Party Congress, guided by the principle of diplomacy serving as a pioneer, leading the way and creating momentum for national development.

Quang said the embassy would shift its focus from diplomacy that safeguards development space to the one that builds national development capacity. It will continue working to deepen Việt Nam–Canada ties in a practical manner while striving to upgrade the bilateral relationship this year.

Priority areas include trade, investment, green transition, science-technology, economic security and supply chain connectivity. Bilateral trade exceeded US$8.6 billion in 2025, more than doubling over the past five years, and has continued to grow strongly during the opening months of 2026, underscoring the considerable untapped potential for cooperation between the two countries.

Alongside efforts to strengthen government-to-government ties, the embassy will place greater emphasis on harnessing the role of the Vietnamese community in Canada. Well educated, highly integrated and supported by extensive professional networks, they are well positioned to serve as an important bridge for cooperation in trade, science-technology, innovation, cultural exchanges and the promotion of Việt Nam's image abroad. — VNA/VNS