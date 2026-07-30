Vietnam Writers' Association Chairman dismissed from all Party positions for violations

HÀ NỘI — The Party Central Committee's Inspection Commission has decided to remove Nguyễn Quang Thiều, Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Writers' Association (VWA), from all Party positions for violations related to the management and operation of the Writers Association Publishing House.

The decision was made at the commission's 10th meeting on July 30 under the chair of Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of the commission Trần Sỹ Thanh.

The commission concluded that the Party Committee of the VWA for the 2025-2030 tenure showed a lack of responsibility, exercised loose leadership and direction, and failed to conduct adequate inspections and supervision, so that the association did not properly fulfil its responsibilities as the governing body of the publishing house. The publishing house's Party Cell violated its working regulations and failed to comply with the Party’s guidelines and regulations, and the State’s laws regarding publishing activities.

A number of officials and Party members showed signs of degradation in political ideology, morality, and lifestyle; violated Party regulations and State laws in the performance of their assigned duties and responsibilities; and breached regulations on things Party members are prohibited from doing and the requirement to set an example.

The above-mentioned violations caused serious consequences, undermining the reputation of the Party organisations and the units, to the extent that disciplinary action is required, the commission said.

Personal responsibility for these violations and shortcomings rests with Thiều; Đào Bá Đòan, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee, Secretary of the Party Cell, Deputy Director and Editor-in-Chief of the Writers' Association Publishing House; Nguyễn Thúy Hằng, Deputy Secretary of the Party Cell and Director of the publishing house; Nguyễn Văn Yên, head of the Editorial Department of the publishing house; as well as several other Party organisations and Party members, it stated.

Based on the nature, severity, consequences and causes of the violations, and pursuant to Party regulations, the commission decided to expel Đoàn, Hằng and Yên from the Party, and remove Thiều from all Party posts. It also issued warnings to the VWA Party Committee for the 2025-2030 tenure and the Party Cell of the publishing house for the 2025-2027 tenure.

It also requested that several Party organisations review, inspect, consider, and take action against relevant Party organisations and Party members, and report the results to the Inspection Commission.

Also at the meeting, the commission also proposed disciplinary action against Nguyễn Văn Dũng, member of the Bắc Ninh Provincial Party Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee and Director of the provincial Department of Science and Technology, who was found to show political, moral and lifestyle degradation; violate Party regulations and State laws in performing his assigned duties and responsibilities, including those relating to anti-corruption, wastefulness and misconduct; and breach Party regulations on things Party members are prohibited from doing, and the responsibility for setting an example.

His violations caused serious consequences, adversely affecting the reputation of the Party organisation as well as the locality and agency where he worked, warranting disciplinary action. VNA/VNS