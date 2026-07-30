Việt Nam attaches great importance to ties with New Zealand, PM says

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng reaffirmed that Việt Nam attaches great importance to its relationship with New Zealand during a meeting with New Zealand Ambassador to Việt Nam Caroline Beresford in Hà Nội on Thursday morning.

The Vietnamese Government leader expressed his satisfaction at the strong, substantive and effective development of bilateral relations, commending the positive outcomes achieved across a wide range of areas.

He said that both sides are actively implementing the 2025-30 Action Programme for the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, centred on its five key pillars.

To further strengthen political trust, PM Hưng called on both countries to make thorough preparations for upcoming high-level exchanges, adding that Việt Nam looked forward to welcoming New Zealand's PM to Việt Nam to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting in November 2027.

Highlighting the considerable untapped potential for cooperation in trade and investment, PM Hưng urged both sides to adopt breakthrough measures to raise two-way trade to US$3 billion at an early date.

He also called for the removal of technical barriers, greater market access for each country's key export products and more effective utilisation of the free trade agreements to which both nations are parties.

PM Hưng also proposed stepping up cooperation in science and technology, innovation, digital transformation, green transition and renewable energy, particularly wind and solar power.

He added that Việt Nam views science, technology and innovation as key drivers of its new development model and sustainable economic growth.

He further called for stronger cooperation in education and training to help develop a highly skilled workforce, while promoting more substantive collaboration in defence and security.

PM Hưng also underscored the determination of both sides to establish direct air services or more convenient connecting flights to boost tourism, cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

Expressing her appreciation for the opportunity to meet the PM, Ambassador Beresford congratulated Việt Nam on its impressive socio-economic achievements in recent years.

She also said that New Zealand regards Việt Nam as an important partner in Southeast Asia and stands ready to accompany, support and assist the country in achieving its development goals.

The ambassador pledged to continue working to deepen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, particularly in trade and investment, education and training, high-tech agriculture and science and technology.

Echoing the Vietnamese PM's priorities, Beresford said she would continue to work closely with Vietnamese ministries, agencies and localities to advance bilateral cooperation across all sectors, with particular attention to preparations for upcoming high-level exchanges.

She added that New Zealand was committed to creating fresh momentum for trade and investment cooperation while supporting Việt Nam's transition towards a green and digital economy.

Regarding regional and international issues of common concern, she agreed with the Vietnamese Government leader on the need for both sides to continue strengthening close coordination at multilateral forums, emphasising the central role of ASEAN and pledging New Zealand's continued support for Việt Nam in successfully hosting the APEC 2027. — VNS