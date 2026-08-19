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14 Bangladeshi nationals deported for overstaying in Việt Nam

August 19, 2026 - 20:39
Đức Hòa Commune police called on accommodation providers, businesses and companies in the area to strictly comply with regulations on declaring the temporary residence of foreign nationals.
Bangladeshi nationals detained for overstaying in Việt Nam. — Photo courtesy of Đức Hòa Commune's police

TÂY NINH — Police in Đức Hòa Commune in the southern province of Tây Ninh Province have detected 14 Bangladeshi nationals violating Việt Nam’s immigration and residency regulations, local authorities said on Wednesday.

The commune police said they had coordinated with the provincial Immigration Management Division to handle the foreigners, who were found staying at rental accommodation in the commune.

The case was uncovered during a routine review of local accommodation facilities.

Authorities determined that all 14 had overstayed their permitted period of stay in Việt Nam

Authorities have also imposed administrative fines on three owners of rental accommodation facilities for failing to declare the temporary residence of foreign nationals as required.

On August 14, Đức Hòa Commune police and the provincial Immigration Management Division escorted the 14 Bangladeshi nationals to Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport in HCM City to complete procedures for their deportation in accordance with regulations.

The police called on accommodation providers, businesses and companies in the area to strictly comply with regulations on declaring the temporary residence of foreign nationals.

They also urged organisations and individuals to promptly notify police upon detecting suspected violations so that authorities can coordinate in handling the cases and help maintain local security and public order. — VNS

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