Lâm Đồng targets stronger co-operatives through digital transformation

LÂM ĐỒNG — The central province of Lâm Đồng has launched a programme for collective economic development in 2026–30, aiming to improve management capacity and competitiveness while accelerating the application of science and technology and digital transformation.

The move is aligned with the implementation of the Politburo’s Resolution No. 57, issued in December 2024, on breakthroughs in science, technology, innovation and national digital transformation.

The province also aims to have at least 50 per cent of its active agricultural co-operatives join value chains linking production, processing and product distribution with businesses by 2030.

It also targets at least 180 co-operatives applying high technology or digital transformation, or adopting high standards such as organic production, with product traceability linked to key product chains.

It prioritises models linked to raw-material areas, the country’s “One Commune – One Product” (OCOP) programme, high-tech and organic agriculture, the circular economy and climate change adaptation.

The province will strengthen links between co-operatives and businesses, research institutes, universities and credit institutions, while promoting deep processing, logistics, traceability, e-commerce and trade.

It has 747 active co-operatives, with 45 new co-operatives established in the first six months of the year.

The collective economic sector provides jobs for nearly 200,000 workers. — VNS