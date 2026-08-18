Vietnam Airlines plane that returned to Munich had four burst tyres: authorities

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnam Airlines flight that returned to Munich after experiencing a loss of speed during takeoff had four burst tyres, aviation authorities have said.

Flight VN34 was taking off from runway 26L at Munich Airport on Saturday when the crew noticed its speed slowed for about two seconds. The speed later rose to V1 before dropping again, according to a preliminary report by the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV).

The crew determined there was not enough runway remaining to safely abort the takeoff and continued the departure, applying maximum engine thrust.

With about 91m of runway remaining, the pilot rotated the aircraft and it took off.

The aircraft then issued warnings indicating a possible tail strike and low tyre pressure. Four of the eight tyres on its two main landing gears lost pressure.

The crew notified air traffic control and decided to return to Munich for checks.

The pilots dumped fuel to reduce the aircraft's weight before landing and flew two low-altitude circuits around the airport to allow controllers to assess the landing gear.

After controllers reported no visible abnormalities, the crew landed on runway 26R at 3.57pm local time, about two hours after takeoff, and stopped on taxiway A4.

Ground personnel found no signs of fire or smoke. Passengers were then taken off the aircraft using mobile stairs and escorted safely to the terminal.

No passengers or crew members were injured.

A preliminary inspection found that four tyres had burst, three on the left main landing gear and one on the right.

Inspectors also found multiple scratches along the underside of the rear fuselage, indicating a tail strike, while parts of the aircraft's outer skin had been torn.

The aircraft remains grounded pending further inspection and investigation into the incident.

According to official information, flight VN34 carried 271 passengers and 16 crew members. The Boeing 787-9's takeoff weight was approximately 240 tons, below the maximum takeoff weight of 247.2 tons.

The Ministry of Construction has ordered CAAV to strengthen aviation safety oversight and conduct a comprehensive review following the incident.

The ministry asked the CAAV to establish an official communication channel with German aviation authorities and relevant agencies to coordinate the investigation into the incident.

The CAAV must monitor developments, participate in the investigation in accordance with regulations and promptly report the findings of German authorities, together with any corrective and preventive measures.

The ministry also instructed the CAAV to strengthen safety oversight of training, flight operations and aircraft maintenance at Vietnamese airlines.

Vietnam Airlines was asked to closely coordinate with German investigators, the aircraft manufacturer and the engine manufacturer to support the investigation and determine the cause of the incident.

The national flag carrier must also review its training, flight-operation and aircraft-maintenance procedures to identify and promptly address any risks that could affect operational safety. — VNS