Measures strengthened to manage, monitor UAVs

HÀ NỘI — The Government Office issued Document No. 8252/VPCP-CN on Monday, conveying the instructions of Standing Deputy Prime Minister Phạm Gia Túc on strengthening measures to manage and monitor unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

In response to articles published on August 12 by Dân Trí, Tuổi Trẻ and Một Thế Giới newspapers concerning incidents involving UAVs entering the controlled airspace and disrupting flight operations at Tân Sơn Nhất Airport in HCM City, Túc asked the ministries of public security, national defence, construction, finance, industry and trade, and science and technology, as well as provincial and municipal People’s Committees and relevant agencies, within their respective functions and responsibilities, to urgently study and address the recommendations raised by the press, or submit matters beyond their authority to competent authorities for consideration.

The measures are intended to ensure national defence and security, social order and safety, as well as aviation safety and security, with a focus on several key tasks.

Accordingly, violations involving the use of UAVs and other objects that have affected flight operations at airports and aerodromes in recent times must be investigated and strictly dealt with in accordance with the law.

Authorities must urgently study and immediately deploy measures to counter the illegal use of UAVs in key areas, no-fly zones, airports and aerodromes, ensuring that similar incidents do not occur in the future.

The Government also demanded the completion of the working regulations of the National Committee on Aviation Security and Facilitation, and recommended a meeting of the committee be convened as soon as possible to assign specific responsibilities to ministries and sectors and reach agreement on preventive and response measures for incidents involving UAVs and other objects in the future.

Authorities are required to publicly announce areas and zones where such vehicles are prohibited from operating. Management and control measures for inputs involved in the import and temporary import for re-export of UAVs must also be tightened.

There is a need to review and supplement regulations and conditions governing the import and temporary import for re-export of UAVs, ensuring strict management and effective control over their origin, type and intended use, as well as security and safety issues arising during their operation.

The Deputy PM also asked for building technical and technological standards for UAV production, repair, maintenance and testing, and finalising the scheme on the exploitation, management and protection of low-altitude airspace for submission to the Politburo for approval.

Besides, it is necessary to accelerate the drafting of a decree on administrative penalties in the civil aviation sector for submission to the Government. The decree should include a thorough review of provisions concerning violations and sanctions applicable to activities involving unauthorised flights by UAVs, ensuring that the regulations are feasible, effective and suited to practical conditions, according to the Deputy PM's instructions. — VNA/VNS