Road accident victims to receive up to VNĐ100 million in State support from September

HÀ NỘI — Victims of road traffic accidents in Việt Nam may receive up to VNĐ100 million (US$3,800) in support from September 1, when the Road Traffic Accident Damage Reduction Fund begins disbursing assistance under a new decree and a circular issued by the Ministry of Public Security.

The fund is designed to support victims, their families and organisations and individuals involved in rescue operations and emergency transport. It will also support public awareness activities that contribute to reducing road traffic accident casualties.

Under Article 12 of Decree 279/2025/NĐ-CP, injured victims with a bodily injury rate of more than 31 per cent and below 81 per cent who are facing economic hardship may receive up to VNĐ10 million per person per incident. Families of deceased victims facing economic hardship may receive up to VNĐ20 million per incident.

Victims with injuries exceeding 81 per cent may receive up to VNĐ100 million per person per incident, with the fund supporting community reintegration and continued development activities.

Organisations that directly assist, provide first aid to or transport victims for emergency treatment may receive up to VNĐ10 million per incident, while individuals performing the same role may receive up to VNĐ5 million.

Public awareness activities not funded by the State may also receive support at corresponding levels.

The Traffic Police Department notes that these are maximum support levels. Specific disbursement amounts are determined on the basis of case files, actual conditions and applicable legal regulations.

Eligible organisations and individuals may submit applications in person, online or through postal services. The designated receiving authority is required to verify the validity of applications within two working days.

Units under the Traffic Police Department and Traffic Police Divisions of provincial and municipal public security agencies serve as the designated bodies for receiving and processing applications according to their respective jurisdiction. — VNS