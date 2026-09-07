Ministry proposes four-day break for first Việt Nam Cultural Day

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Home Affairs has proposed two options for a public holiday marking the first Việt Nam Cultural Day this November, including a plan to swap working days to create a four-day break.

This will be the first year that Việt Nam Cultural Day is observed as a public holiday, with employees entitled to a paid day off for the holiday on Tuesday, November 24.

Under the ministry’s first proposal, the working day on Monday, November 23 would be swapped with Saturday, November 28, giving public employees and civil servants four consecutive days off.

The holiday would be observed from Saturday, November 21 through Tuesday, November 24, and employees would work a compensatory day on Saturday, November 28.

Under the second option, there would be no adjustment to the working schedule other than the paid day off on Tuesday, November 24 to observe Việt Nam Cultural Day.

The ministry said it favoured the first option, which would swap working days to give employees a four-day break.

According to the ministry, the arrangement would enable cadres, civil servants and public employees to take part in cultural activities, helping promote the significance of Việt Nam Cultural Day and facilitating the organisation of cultural, tourism and service activities while also stimulating consumer demand.

Employees working in the business sector are still entitled to a fully paid day off on Tuesday, November 24 under existing regulations, the ministry stressed.

The ministry also encouraged employers to apply the same four-day holiday arrangement as proposed for civil servants and public employees, provided that all statutory benefits and entitlements are fully guaranteed.

It recommended that businesses consider reaching agreements with employees on arrangements that provide them with more favourable conditions than those required by law.

The Việt Nam General Confederation of Labour, the Ministry of Construction, the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism all expressed support for the four-day break option.

Ngọ Duy Hiểu, vice president of the Việt Nam General Confederation of Labour, said the organisation supported swapping workdays to give employees four consecutive days off.

He said the arrangement would give workers more time to rest and bond with their families.

More importantly, it would provide a rare opportunity, as this would be the first public holiday allowing workers to engage in the country’s cultural and sporting activities, helping preserve and promote the nation’s cultural heritage, he said. — VNS