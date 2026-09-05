HCM City hospitals open new school year for hospitalised patients 

Thu Hằng

HCM CITY — For Phạm Kim Thy, 10, from Cần Thơ City, her dream of attending school was put on hold over a year ago when she was diagnosed with a brain tumor.

She could not hide her excitement when she joined the new school year opening ceremony for Hoa Hướng Dương (Sunflower) class held at the HCM City Oncology Hospital on September 4.

The special class dedicated to children with cancer has been running for 17 years.

“I received a uniform and a red scarf to wear at the ceremony. It has been a very long time since I last wore a school uniform, attended a flag salute ceremony, and heard the school drum beat,” Thy said.

“I only hope to recover soon so I can return to my old school and study with my friends,” she said.

Mai Ngọc Thắm, Thy’s mother, moved to tears, said her daughter was heartbroken when learning she had to pause her studies and move to HCM City for treatment.

“I just pray for her recovery so she can study again, as she loves learning so much,” Thắm said.

Trịnh Thành Danh, 10, from HCM City, also eagerly joined the event.

"I am so glad to participate in the school opening ceremony after a long time. Being able to study in the hospital makes me very happy," Danh said.

“I hope to get well soon so I can go to school every day."

Phạm Thị Ngọc Hằng, 49, Danh’s mother, shared that her son was diagnosed with a brain tumor and has been undergoing treatment for over four years.

His illness caused frequent disruptions to his education.

She regularly encourages her son to attend the class at the hospital to stay optimistic and spread positive energy to fellow patients.

A total of 120 pediatric cancer patients undergoing treatment at the hospital attended the ceremony.

Dedication to special students

Established on September 4 in 2009, Hoa Hướng Dương class taught by volunteer teachers and social workers offers education and emotional relief between treatments.

For the past 12 years, 72-year-old retired teacher Nguyễn Thị Kim Xoàn has been devoted to the class.

Despite the emotional hardship of bidding farewell to young patients who lost their battles with illness, Xoàn remains steadfast.

“The children themselves give me strong motivation to stay committed to this class,” Xoàn said.

“I wish they recover quickly, go back to school, and enjoy their childhood,” she said.

The class currently registers about 39 children, though attendance fluctuates daily due to their illness.

From Monday through Friday, children study subjects including Vietnamese, mathematics, music, and fine arts.

Rather than focusing on grades, teachers focus on supporting the children’s mental well-being and recovery, she added.

Speaking at the ceremony, Dr. Diệp Bảo Tuấn, director of the hospital, said: “Like sunflowers turning toward the sun, these children maintain innocence, eagerness to learn, and optimism despite medical treatments.”

“Their resilience and positive energy motivate medical staff to strive harder every day,” Tuấn said.

Trương Thị Bích Hạnh, permanent deputy chairwoman of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Committee in HCM City, said: “Illness may force children to be away from classrooms, but it cannot strip away their right to learn.”

Hạnh emphasised that the class has been sustained through the love and dedication of teachers, medical professionals, volunteers, organisations, individuals, and the community.

On this occasion, the HCM City Oncology Hospital inaugurated the reading and psychological counseling room at its Pediatric Oncology Department, offering a warm and friendly space for young patients to read, relax, and receive emotional support.

On the same day, the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Committee in HCM City also collaborated with Children’s Hospital 1 to hold an opening ceremony for Vui Vẻ (Fun) class for the 2026–27 school year.

Established in 2023, the daily class hosts around 20 children per session, offering lessons in Vietnamese, math, English, and life skills.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Ngô Ngọc Quang Minh, director of Children's Hospital 1, said that while millions of students nationwide prepare for the new academic year, many hospitalised children cannot attend ceremonies at school in their hometown.

“No matter where they are or what treatment they undergo, children have the right to learn, play, dream, and enjoy a school opening day of their own,” Minh said.

At special classes run by the hospitals, young patients continue to study, play, and nurture their dreams, hoping for the day they can soon return to school to be with their friends and teachers. — VNS