Exhibition showcases historical, legal evidence of Việt Nam’s sovereignty over Hoàng Sa, Trường Sa

Đắk Lắk — An exhibition featuring more than 100 documents and images testifying to Việt Nam’s sovereignty over Hoàng Sa (Paracel) and Trường Sa (Spratly) opened on September 25 at Duy Tân High School in Bình Kiên Ward, the central province of Đắk Lắk.

Organised by the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the mobile exhibition, themed “Việt Nam’s Hoàng Sa and Trường Sa – Historical and legal evidence”, presents materials across six themes.

They include maps of Việt Nam under the feudal dynasties from the 16th to 19th centuries; extracts and royal administrative documents from the Nguyễn Dynasty (1802–1945); Western-published maps recognising Việt Nam’s sovereignty over Hoàng Sa and Trường Sa; maps published by Western countries and China showing that Hoàng Sa and Trường Sa did not belong to China; documents and images of Hoàng Sa before 1975; and contemporary images of Hoàng Sa and Trường Sa, along with activities by naval personnel and residents there.

The exhibits are presented as historical and legal materials proving Việt Nam’s sovereignty over Hoàng Sa and Trường Sa in the East Sea. They cover Việt Nam’s historical activities of exploring, establishing, exercising and safeguarding sovereignty over the two and other maritime and island areas within Việt Nam's territory.

The display is also intended to raise public awareness, particularly among students, of Việt Nam’s sovereignty and promote patriotism and national solidarity.

Nguyễn Quốc Hiệp, Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said that from 2019 to 2024, the former Department of Information and Communications, now the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, organised a series of mobile exhibitions to bring documents, maps and historical and legal materials on Hoàng Sa and Trường Sa to officials, armed forces personnel, young people, students and the wider public.

These activities have helped sustain public communication efforts and promote awareness of national sovereignty and a sense of responsibility for protecting Việt Nam’s sea and island sovereignty, he said.

Following the launch of the two-tier local administration model in 2025, the mobile exhibition was held in communes in eastern Đắk Lắk, attracting the attention of officials, soldiers, young people, students and local residents. In 2026, it continues to be held in the eastern part of the province, with Bình Kiên Ward and Hoa Xuân Commune selected as venues to expand public outreach.

The mobile exhibition is scheduled to last through September 27. — VNA/VNS