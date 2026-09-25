Lonely Planet names Đà Nẵng among the Best in Travel 2027, choosing Golden Bridge as the feature image

HÀ NỘI — Đà Nẵng has just been selected by Lonely Planet for its 50 “Best in Travel 2027,” with an image of the Golden Bridge at Sun World Bà Nà Hills featured on the official announcement page. Alongside Mỹ Khê Beach, Sơn Trà Peninsula, and central Việt Nam heritage trails, Bà Nà Hills was also prominently highlighted by the travel publication in its suggested three-day itinerary for the city.

“Best in Travel 2027” is the annual selection by Lonely Planet, a travel guide brand with a history spanning over 50 years. This year’s list features 50 destinations and experiences chosen by Lonely Planet’s network of writers and editors based on on-the-ground travels. Immediately after its announcement, the list was cited by leading global media outlets, including CNN and Time Out.

This widespread coverage connects featured destinations with global travelers right as they begin seeking inspiration and planning their 2027 vacations.

In its introduction to Đà Nẵng, Lonely Planet highlighted the relaxed pace of a coastal city. Writer James Pham noted its expansive beaches, mountains, pleasant climate, and appealing cuisine. Sơn Trà Peninsula offers quiet moments and panoramic coastal vistas, while from Đà Nẵng, travelers can easily extend their journeys to Huế, Mỹ Sơn Sanctuary, and Hội An Ancient Town.

The city’s allure, as suggested by Lonely Planet, lies in its ability to combine diverse experiences in a single trip: relaxing by Mỹ Khê Beach, exploring nature, savouring local cuisine, and dedicating time to cultural and entertainment destinations. This versatility enables Đà Nẵng to attract both leisure travelers seeking a relaxed getaway and those looking for an activity-packed itinerary.

The Golden Bridge was selected as the headline visual on the announcement page, while Sun World Bà Nà Hills was featured in the accompanying guide, “The Ultimate 3-Day Weekend in Đà Nẵng, Việt Nam”. On the very first day in Đà Nẵng, the author recommends exploring the mountaintop resort on Chúa Mountain, from the French Village and architectural landmarks to waterfalls and amusement rides. The article also suggests staying overnight at Bà Nà Hills so visitors can experience the Golden Bridge in the early morning.

Sun World Bà Nà Hills also offers plenty of reasons for visitors to stay longer than just a photo stop at the Golden Bridge. Beyond the cable car journey lie the French Village, Eclipse Square, Lunar Castle, entertainment and dining zones, along with numerous daily performances.

Alongside attractions, festival events have significantly elevated Đà Nẵng’s international appeal. In 2026, the Đà Nẵng International Fireworks Festival (DIFF) was named by Travel + Leisure among the world's 9 must-experience festivals. Vibrant fireworks nights along the Hàn River, a day atop Bà Nà, pristine beaches, and neighboring heritage routes together create an itinerary rich enough to encourage visitors to spend more time exploring the city.

Inclusion in Lonely Planet’s selection places Đà Nẵng firmly on the radar of more international travelers, especially from European and American markets accustomed to consulting travel guidebooks when planning itineraries. While the Golden Bridge offers an instantly recognizable landmark, the city’s rich variety of experiences serves as an open invitation for travelers to pack their bags and explore. — VNA/VNS