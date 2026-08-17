Pfizer Vietnam partners with medical bodies to boost healthcare capacity

HCM CITY — Pfizer Vietnam signed two strategic three-year Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) with the HCM City Respiratory Society and Nhân Dân Gia Định Hospital on August 13 and 14, aimed at enhancing medical expertise, improving diagnostic and treatment quality, and advancing public health education.

The partnerships come as Việt Nam undergoes a significant health transition. Rapid urbanisation, demographic shifts, and changing lifestyles have led to an escalating burden of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) alongside persistent infectious diseases — a trend referred to in recent research as a "paradox of progress".

In response, national health policies, including the Law on Disease Prevention No. 114/2025/QH15 effective from July 1, 2026, increasingly focus on proactive prevention and workforce enhancement.

Under the agreement with the HCM City Respiratory Society signed on August 13, collaboration will centre on clinical training, updated treatment guidelines, and continuous medical education (CME) for chronic respiratory conditions such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Trần Văn Ngọc, president of the HCM City Respiratory Society, said COPD patients often seek treatment at late stages when airflow obstruction is severe, leading to high treatment costs and mortality risks.

Furthermore, about 32 per cent of COPD patients show signs of cognitive decline, a figure that reaches 56 per cent under in-depth assessment.

"This underscores the urgent need to prioritise early detection, management, and prevention of complications," Ngọc said.

This cooperation will enable healthcare workers to access the latest scientific updates, thereby enhancing diagnostic precision and preventive care, he said.

Meanwhile, the partnership signed on August 14 with Nhân Dân Gia Định Hospital, a top-tier general hospital under the HCM City Department of Health, focuses on internal medicine and infectious diseases.

The initiative aims to strengthen diagnostic and treatment capabilities for cardiovascular disease, stroke, cancer, and vaccine-preventable infections, while expanding training in clinical pharmacy, health economics, and medication safety across southern healthcare networks.

Assoc. Prof. Nguyễn Hoàng Hải, MD, PhD, director of Nhân Dân Gia Định Hospital, said continuing education and clinical experience sharing are fundamental to care quality.

"This programme will strengthen the professional capacity of healthcare workers and spread best practices to lower-level hospital networks, ultimately delivering better healthcare for the public," he said.

Mark Kuo, general director of Pfizer Vietnam, said building a resilient health system requires close cooperation among industry, professional societies, and medical institutions.

“These two Memoranda of Understanding reflect our commitment to advancing continuing medical education, updating clinical knowledge, and supporting evidence-based health-literacy initiatives to bring practical benefits to patients and the broader community,” he added. — VNS