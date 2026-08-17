Vietnamese aviation authorities coordinating with Germany in investigating tailstrike incident in Munich

HÀ NỘI — In relation to the incident involving Vietnam Airlines' flight VN34 in Munich on August 15, the Civil Aviation Authority of Việt Nam (CAAV) is contacting German aircraft investigation authority, requesting the earliest possible information on the tailstrike incident.

According to a report sent by the CAAV to the Ministry of Construction on the incident, which occurred on August 15 at Munich International Airport in Germany, flight VN34 was scheduled to operate from Munich International Airport to the Nội Bài International Airport in Hà Nội.

The aircraft took off at 1.57pm local time, equivalent to 6.57pm Việt Nam time.

After take-off, warnings appeared relating to the aircraft’s tail striking the runway as well as tyre pressure.

In this situation, the flight crew notified air traffic control and decided to return to Munich International Airport for technical inspection.

During the handling of the incident, the flight crew coordinated with air traffic controllers and ground staff to disembark all passengers from the aircraft via stair vehicles and move them safely into the terminal.

Subsequently, the aircraft was taken over by ground units, moved to a parking stand for inspection, and made available for post-incident assessment and investigation.

All 271 passengers and 16 crew members were safe after the incident, with no injuries reported.

The national carrier Vietnam Airlines stated that, by Sunday afternoon, all passengers had been provided with alternative travel arrangements on Vietnam Airlines flights and on flights operated by other carriers.

In addition, Vietnam Airlines continues to support a number of passengers who need to adjust their itineraries in light of the actual situation.

While awaiting replacement flights, passengers were provided with accommodation, meals, transport and other necessary assistance.

Regarding the investigation, the CAAV said that, under Annex 13 of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), which sets out international standards and recommended practices for aircraft accident and incident investigation, the German aircraft incident investigation authority is responsible for investigating the cause of the incident.

Pursuant to the Government’s Decree No. 221/2026/NĐ-CP on aviation safety management, Việt Nam’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Board is responsible for coordinating and participating in the incident investigation. — VNS