Lâm Đồng asks ACV to invest in T2 terminal at Liên Khương Airport

LÂM ĐỒNG — The Lâm Đồng provincial People’s Committee has asked Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) to allocate capital for the construction of a T2 passenger terminal and a cargo terminal at Liên Khương International Airport in 2027.

The provincial administration said on August 10 that it had sent a document to ACV proposing investment in the expansion and upgrading of the airport’s passenger and cargo facilities.

Liên Khương currently has one passenger terminal with a designed capacity of 2.5 million passengers a year, while its cargo handling area has a capacity of 6,752 tonnes a year.

Passenger numbers exceeded the terminal’s designed capacity as early as 2022, when the airport handled nearly 3 million passengers.

The province said the existing terminal infrastructure would no longer be sufficient to meet rising demand, particularly as the airport’s operating capacity is expected to increase following the completion of a project to repair its runway and taxiways.

The runway and taxiway repair project is scheduled to be completed and put into operation before August 19.

Once completed, the upgraded runway, taxiways and aircraft apron will meet the requirements for a level 4D airport and a level II military airport, allowing the safe operation of aircraft such as the A320, A321 and equivalent types.

The upgraded airside infrastructure is expected to increase the airport’s operating capacity and create conditions for the expansion of international routes. Passenger and cargo volumes are also forecast to rise.

The provincial People’s Committee said investment in additional terminal capacity was therefore needed to ensure that the benefits of the airside upgrade could be fully realised.

Under the province’s proposal, the existing T1 terminal will retain its capacity of 2.5 million passengers a year, while a new T2 terminal with a capacity of 3 million passengers a year will be built, together with a cargo terminal and aircraft apron.

The proposal is in line with the Lâm Đồng Provincial Master Plan for 2021-30, with a vision to 2050, and the approved planning for Liên Khương Airport.

Under the approved plans, the airport is to be upgraded to level 4E and serve as an air gateway for the Central Highlands. It is planned to handle 5 million passengers and 20,000 tonnes of cargo a year during the 2021-30 period.

The provincial administration said the proposed T2 terminal would help ensure that passenger capacity keeps pace with the airport’s development and the expected increase in air traffic.

The investment is also expected to support the development of tourism, logistics and high-tech agriculture in Lâm Đồng and the wider Central Highlands.

Meanwhile, airlines have prepared plans to resume operations following the completion of the airport’s infrastructure works.

From the reopening date, Liên Khương is expected to handle 36-40 flights a day and serve around 6,800 passengers.

Passenger traffic through the airport is forecast to reach about 816,000 in the final four months of 2026, providing an important source of visitors for Lâm Đồng’s tourism and service sectors.

The provincial People’s Committee said the expansion of passenger and cargo facilities would be consistent with approved planning and the upgraded airside infrastructure.

It also said the investment would help meet growing transport demand and support the development of tourism, logistics and high-tech agriculture in Lâm Đồng and the Central Highlands.

The province has asked ACV to prioritise resources for the T2 passenger terminal, cargo terminal and aircraft apron in 2027, with the projects to be implemented in line with the airport’s planned capacity and development orientation. — VNS