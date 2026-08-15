Bình Dân Hospital sets Việt Nam record with nearly 4,300 robotic surgeries

HCM CITY — Bình Dân Hospital in HCM City has successfully performed 4,278 robotic surgeries over the past decade, setting a record as Việt Nam's first and leading hospital in robotic surgery by number of cases.

The hospital announced the milestone on Saturday at a ceremony marking 10 years of pioneering robotic surgery in Việt Nam, held alongside a scientific seminar on robotic surgery in thoracic, general and urological surgery.

Speaking at the ceremony, Dr Trần Vĩnh Hưng, the hospital's director, said Bình Dân marked a major milestone for the country’s surgical sector as it was the first medical facility to perform robotic surgery on adults in late 2016.

Over the past decade, the hospital has established 26 robotic surgery teams and routinely performed 15 complex types of robotic procedures. Some of its surgeons have individually carried out more than 900 robotic operations.

The number of robotic surgeries has steadily increased, reaching more than 700 cases annually using a single robotic surgical system. Cancer-related procedures account for about 95 per cent of the total.

"Robotic surgery represents not only a breakthrough in surgical technology but also advances in surgical thinking, procedures and training," Hưng said.

After a decade of developing the technology and providing training and technical support to hospitals at home and abroad, Bình Dân Hospital has been licensed by the city's Department of Health to provide basic robotic surgery training for postgraduate-qualified surgeons.

The hospital plans to invest in additional robotic systems, expand access to robotic surgery at lower costs and establish a regional centre of excellence in the field.

At the ceremony, Bình Dân Hospital and Seoul St. Mary’s Hospital of the Republic of Korea signed a memorandum of understanding to expand cooperation in professional exchange, training and research, particularly in robotic surgery and personalised cancer treatment. — VNA/VNS