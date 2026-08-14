Meteor shower lights up the night

Sky watchers escaped the city lights on August 12 to marvel at the Perseids meteor shower, one of the year’s most spectacular celestial displays. For many, it was a chance to experience the wonders of the night sky firsthand and make a wish upon a shooting star.
Addressing a forum on science, technology, innovation, education and human resources development, Party General Secretary and President Tô Lâm called for stronger cooperation between the two nations to build more resilient supply chains, promote open innovation, share knowledge and jointly train the workforce of the future.
A delegation led by Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyễn Văn Gấu, who is deputy head of the National Steering Committee on the Search for, Collection and Identification of Martyrs' Remains (Steering Committee 515), conducted in-depth working sessions on August 12 (local time) at the University of Georgia and a leading US military forensic facility.
From training teachers and establishing Vietnamese-language book libraries to expanding digital learning resources and television programmes, the Vietnam Education Publishing House (VEPH) is helping overseas Vietnamese communities keep their mother tongue alive and pass it on to younger generations.
Two disruptions in two days at HCM City's main international airport have exposed gaps in early-warning systems and prompted calls for a single lead agency to manage unauthorised aerial objects near airport zones.
More than 1,700 remains of fallen soldiers have been recovered under a nationwide campaign to accelerate the search, recovery and identification of war martyrs' remains, according to the national steering committee.