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Home Society

Meteor shower lights up the night

August 14, 2026 - 15:23
Sky watchers escaped the city lights on August 12 to marvel at the Perseids meteor shower, one of the year’s most spectacular celestial displays. For many, it was a chance to experience the wonders of the night sky firsthand and make a wish upon a shooting star.

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Society

Dawn breaks over Tam Tiến fish market

More than 60km from central Đà Nẵng, Tam Tiến fish market springs to life long before sunrise, as fishing boats return to shore and buyers gather on the sand for the freshest catch of the day.
Society

More than 1,700 war martyrs' remains recovered

More than 1,700 remains of fallen soldiers have been recovered under a nationwide campaign to accelerate the search, recovery and identification of war martyrs' remains, according to the national steering committee.

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