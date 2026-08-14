HCM City launches psycho-social support network for children

HCM CITY — The Child and Family Psycho-Social Support Office was officially launched on Thursday (August 13) to provide comprehensive care and mental health assistance for children and families across HCM City.

The initiative was formalised through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the HCM City Association for the Protection of Children's Rights and the HCM City Association of Psychological and Educational Sciences, marking the simultaneous opening of a city-wide support network.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mai Thị Ngọc Mai, Chairwoman of the HCM City Association for the Protection of Children’s Rights, said this practical model addresses urgent needs in comprehensive child protection, with a strong focus on mental health.

"The launch of the office marks a significant step forward in strengthening inter-agency cooperation, leveraging professional psychological expertise, and mobilising social resources to enhance the protection of children's lawful rights and interests," she said.

The model stems from pressing real-world issues, as violence, abuse, and mental health challenges facing children demand increasingly close attention, Đinh Phương Duy, chairman of the HCM City Association of Psychological and Educational Sciences, said.

In its initial phase, the office operates across two primary reception points: the headquarters of the HCM City Association for the Protection of Children’s Rights and the office of Save the Children International (SCI) in the city.

It is supported by five satellite facilities, including Community Counselling and Support Rooms in Tây Thạnh and Tăng Nhơn Phú wards; Green Bamboo Centre; Mái ấm Hoa Hồng Nhỏ (Little Rose Warm Shelter); and the HCM City Social Work and Vocational Education Centre for Minors.

Trần Công Bình, vice chairman of the HCM City Association of Psychological and Educational Sciences, noted that the office operates on a non-profit basis, relying on community resources, strict confidentiality, and prioritising the best interests of the child.

Its scope of work manages tasks ranging from receiving information, assessing needs, screening, and offering initial counselling to intervention support, service referral, and long-term guidance.

The core objective is to help children and families overcome psychological distress, stabilise their lives, and achieve holistic development.

Under the agreement, the Association for the Protection of Children’s Rights acts as the coordinating focal point -- managing cases, connecting resources, and safeguarding legal rights.

Meanwhile, the Association of Psychological and Educational Sciences oversees professional psychological standards, mobilising experts and supervising clinical procedures.

Both organisations will jointly expand their network of psychologists and counsellors, building linkages with schools, medical facilities, and social assistance bodies.

They will also run communication campaigns and capacity-building training for child care personnel.

On the same day, the two associations collaborated with SCI to conduct a training workshop on "Enhancing knowledge and skills in child psychology and mental health" for managers, social workers, and caregivers from local facilities.

The launch of the Child and Family Psycho-Social Support Office provides a crucial sanctuary for children and families to receive tailored support, contributing to a robust inter-agency network safeguarding children's mental health throughout the city. — VNS