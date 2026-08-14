Vietnamese students shine at International Olympiad in Informatics 2026

HÀ NỘI –– All four members of Việt Nam’s national team at the International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI) 2026 won awards, including one gold, two silver medals and one honourable mention, the Ministry of Education and Training said on Friday.

Nguyễn Hữu Tuấn, a 12th-grade student at the High School for Gifted Students under the University of Natural Sciences, Việt Nam National University, Hà Nội, won gold.

Notably, Tuấn made a remarkable achievement on the international Olympiad stage by winning two gold medals within just one week. Previously, he took a gold medal at the 2026 International Olympiad in Artificial Intelligence in Kazakhstan.

The two silver medalists were Đặng Huy Hậu, an 11th-grader at Thăng Long High School for Gifted Students in Lâm Đồng Province, and Nguyễn Bùi Đức Dũng, a 12th-grader at the High School for Gifted Students under the University of Natural Sciences, Việt Nam National University, Hà Nội.

Nguyễn Khánh Phúc, a 10th-grader at Lương Văn Tụy High School for Gifted Students in Ninh Bình Province, received an honourable mention.

The 38th IOI is taking place in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, from August 9-16, bringing together 375 contestants from 92 countries and territories. Russia, Belarus, Israel and Turkmenistan are competing under the Olympic flag.

Việt Nam ranked eighth in the overall medal standings, behind China, the Republic of Korea, the US, Malaysia, Japan, Poland and Türkiye, according to the official IOI 2026 results.

The competition featured two five-hour programming sessions, with contestants required to solve three problems in each session. This year's problems were highly challenging, testing contestants' knowledge, creativity and problem-solving skills amid increasingly fierce international competition in computer science.

Việt Nam's strong showing at IOI 2026 further highlights the country's growing standing in elite international academic competitions and the effectiveness of efforts to identify and nurture talented students.

The closing and award ceremony will take place on August 15. — VNA/VNS