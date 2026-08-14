Y Tý Autumn Festival to showcase highland culture and golden rice fields

LÀO CAI — Y Tý Autumn Festival 2026 will take place from August 22 to November 15, featuring the beauty of the rice harvest season, local ethnic culture and distinctive products of the mountainous northern commune.

The festival, themed 'Y Tý – The Appeal of the Great Mountains', is organised by the Y Tý Commune People’s Committee in Lào Cai Province in a bid to promote the locality’s tourism potential and develop the autumn festival into an annual tourism event.

It will highlight Y Tý’s terraced rice fields during the harvest season, as well as its sea of clouds, ethnic traditions and local products. The event is also expected to contribute to local socio-economic development and attract investment in tourism.

Main activities will take place on September 11 and 12 in the central market area and at several tourist sites in Y Tý.

Five major activities are planned, including tea picking and processing experiences; a food programme themed 'Flavours of Sim San'; a traditional costume performance contest; the opening ceremony; the 'Y Tý Golden Season' foot race; and the first Lảo Thẩn Mountain Climbing Challenge.

The opening ceremony will be held on the morning of September 12, featuring an art programme and exhibition space showcasing OCOP products, agricultural produce and traditional handicrafts.

Local products will also be introduced through livestreams, while visitors will have an opportunity to experience the culture of the Hà Nhì ethnic group in Choản Thèn Village.

On the evening of September 11, a traditional costume performance contest will highlight the cultural values, handicrafts and distinctive traditions of the Mông, Dao and Hà Nhì ethnic groups, as well as other communities living in Y Tý.

The 'Y Tý Golden Season' foot race on September 6 will offer 5km, 20km and 42km routes, taking runners through terraced rice fields and distinctive local villages.

On November 15, the first Lảo Thẩn Mountain Climbing Challenge will be held on the 2,860m-high peak, attracting athletes and visitors interested in exploring the area's natural landscape.

Through the 2026 Autumn Festival, Y Tý aims to make greater use of its natural scenery, cultural heritage and tourism products, while strengthening its position as an attractive destination in Lào Cai Province. — VNS