Việt Nam-Philippines cultural event features Vietnamese singer

MANILA — Vietnamese singer and actress Chi Pu joined a series of cultural and artistic activities in Manila, the Philippines as part of an event marking the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Titled 'Việt Nam Cultural Days in the Philippines 2026', the programme was organised this month by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism in coordination with the National Commission for Culture and the Arts of the Philippines, bringing together Vietnamese and Philippine officials, artists, media representatives and members of the Vietnamese community in the Philippines.

Chi Pu was among the Vietnamese artists participating in the programme, drawing attention from local audiences and media during the two-day event.

At a friendship art gala, she appeared in a traditional Vietnamese áo dài and joined other artists in performances celebrating cultural ties between the two countries.

She also held a meeting with audience members in English and took part in a youth exchange programme, where she met young fans in Manila.

Chi Pu said participating in the programme gave her an opportunity to introduce Vietnamese culture to international audiences and connect with young people in the Philippines.

"Seeing Philippine audiences enjoy Vietnamese coffee, and learn more about our food and fashion, made me feel proud to bring Vietnamese culture to the world," she said.

The programme also featured an exhibition and experience space showcasing Vietnamese cultural products and brands, including Trung Nguyên Legend coffee, A An ST25 rice and Dirty Coins fashion.

Visitors were introduced to Vietnamese coffee culture through traditional phin coffee, while the rice and fashion displays highlighted Vietnamese agricultural products and the country's contemporary creative industries.

The cultural event was part of activities marking the 50th anniversary of Việt Nam-Philippines diplomatic relations, established in 1976.

Activities aimed to strengthen cultural exchanges and ties between people from both countries, while introducing Vietnamese culture and contemporary creative products to Philippine audiences.

The event also brought together artists, cultural representatives and businesses from both countries, providing opportunities for cultural exchange and promotion of Vietnamese products in the Philippine market. — VNS