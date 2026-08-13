AMEB, NUAE ink agreement to elevate music education in Việt Nam

SYDNEY - The Australian Music Examinations Board (AMEB) and the National University of Art Education (NUAE) have officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at promoting research collaboration, curriculum development, and coordination in examinations, competency assessments, and international certification programmes.

The signing ceremony took place at the Vietnam-Australia Tech Connect Forum held in Australia on August 10 within the framework of the state visit to Australia by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and State President Tô Lâm.

Accordingly, both signatories will jointly undertake a range of initiatives, including the exchange of academic documentation and professional expertise; the organisation of conferences, workshops, masterclasses, concerts and artistic performance concerts, and artistic activities; the exchange of lecturers, experts, artists, and students; and collaborative research into curriculum development and international examination standards.

AMEB is the largest and most comprehensive music examination board in Oceania, with a history spanning over 100 years. Having maintained a presence in Việt Nam for nearly eight years, AMEB has earned the trust of hundreds of music centers and teachers, attracting thousands of students to experience its international assessment standards.

The MoU between AMEB and NUAE underscores the commitment to spreading international educational values and contributing to the development of music education in Việt Nam.

Speaking after the ceremony, the CEO of AMEB affirmed that this is a significant step forward in strengthening educational and cultural links between Australia and Việt Nam.

It provides a framework for both signatories to cooperate in teacher development, assessment, research and artistic exchange, said Depasquale, adding that the signing during the state visit by Vietnamese top leader gives the partnership added significance and places it within the broader relationship between our two countries.

On his part, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Phượng said the partnership is a vital link in the "internationalisation" roadmap that the university has pursued for many years, reaffirming its position as a leading art education institution in Việt Nam on the regional and international map.

"I have particularly high expectations for our cooperation in music examination and assessment according to international standards—an area where Vietnamese music education still has much room to grow and improve. I believe that with AMEB’s professional foundation and long-standing prestige, this cooperation will create sustainable value. It will not just be a signed document but will be concretised into practical action programmes in the near future," said Phượng. VNS