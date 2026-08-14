Book launched to mark birth anniversary of scholar Lê Quý Đôn

HƯNG YÊN — A special edition highlighting the historiographical legacy of scholar Lê Quý Đôn (1726–1784) has been published by Trẻ (Youth) Publishing House.

The book, titled Đại Việt Thông Sử (A Comprehensive History of Đại Việt), was released to mark the 300th birth anniversary of Lê Quý Đôn, an eminent scholar honoured by UNESCO as a world cultural figure.

Completed in 1749, when Lê Quý Đôn was just 23, Đại Việt Thông Sử is regarded as the first comprehensive history of Việt Nam compiled in accordance with the historiographical traditions of the Lê–Trịnh era. It laid the foundation for a highly scholarly approach to historical writing in medieval Việt Nam.

With his broad scholarly vision, Lê Quý Đôn systematised the nation’s history from the establishment of the Lê dynasty to the end of the Early Lê period, drawing on and cross-referencing a wealth of sources and demonstrating a rare capacity for synthesis.

Beyond simply recording events, the work demonstrates Lê Quý Đôn’s keen ability to critically assess historical sources. More importantly, it reflects his deep devotion to the nation’s cultural heritage and his strong sense of responsibility as an historian.

The new edition was compiled and introduced by Dr Vũ Thị Thanh, using translation and annotations by researcher Ngô Thế Long.

It also includes an appendix featuring reproductions of the complete original Classical Chinese text, along with works and articles by various scholars discussing Lê Quý Đôn and Đại Việt Thông Sử.

Scholar Phan Huy Chú (1782–1840) praised Đại Việt Thông Sử, writing: “This work by Lê Quý Đôn is thorough and comprehensive, worthy of serving as a complete history of an entire era.”

Lê Quý Đôn made enormous contributions to Vietnamese historiography. Despite certain limitations stemming from the historical context of his time, Đại Việt Thông Sử remains a rich source of knowledge and sets high standards for historical scholarship for later historians to follow.

Through his work, Lê Quý Đôn emerges as a towering figure in Vietnamese historiography and a brilliant scholar. — VNS