More than 1,700 war martyrs' remains recovered

HÀ NỘI — More than 1,700 remains of fallen soldiers have been recovered under a nationwide campaign to accelerate the search, recovery and identification of war martyrs' remains, according to the national steering committee.

Launched on March 15, the 500-day campaign has so far achieved 24.5 per cent of its target. The recoveries include 691 sets of remains in Việt Nam, 174 in Laos and 850 in Cambodia.

Authorities have also discovered and recovered 13 mass graves, including five in the northern province of Tuyên Quang and eight at Lê Thị Riêng Park in HCM City.

DNA sample collection for identification is being accelerated, with localities now collecting an average of 2,000–3,000 samples a day. Samples have been taken from 124,762 graves, or 58.4 per cent of the target.

The committee will also conduct inspections in key military regions and localities to accelerate the campaign.

Nine localities have completed sample collection, while Khánh Hoà, Đồng Nai, HCM City and Tây Ninh have each completed more than 90 per cent of their assigned workload.

Mine and unexploded ordnance clearance has covered 11,793.6 hectares, or 51.9 per cent of the planned area. In the Vị Xuyên core area of Tuyên Quang, 4,075.8 hectares, or 91.39 per cent, have been cleared. Authorities aim to complete the work within this year to facilitate the search and recovery of martyrs' remains.

The national steering committee will continue verifying information on suspected martyrs' graves in key areas, including Tân Sơn Nhất Airport in HCM City, Quân Y Bắc Sơn Hill in Đồng Nai, the Con Tiên base area in Quảng Trị and former Vị Xuyên battlefields in Tuyên Quang.

Search teams in Laos and Cambodia will begin their 2026-2027 dry-season missions earlier than usual, focusing on locations identified through information provided by organisations and individuals. — VNA/VNS