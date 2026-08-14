Đồng Tháp expands digital literacy drive under Resolution No. 57

ĐỒNG THÁP — The southern province of Đồng Tháp has effectively implemented the “Digital Literacy for All” movement, achieving strong progress in digital transformation while aiming to equip more people with essential technology skills this year.

The movement is a key initiative to implement the Politburo’s Resolution No 57 on breakthroughs in science, technology, innovation and national digital transformation, issued in December 2024.

By equipping people with essential digital knowledge and skills, the movement translates the resolution's goals into practical action, enabling citizens to participate in digital transformation.

It is also laying the foundation for the development of a digital government, digital economy and digital society.

Together with initiatives such as “Market 4.0” and “Cashless Streets”, the movement is gradually bringing digital technology closer to local people, helping to improve their quality of life and accelerate digital transformation.

The Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta province has established and strengthened 1,693 community digital technology groups with more than 10,200 members.

Their members help residents install digital public service applications and patiently guide them through registering for and using digital platforms until they can use them independently.

Talking about his experience using digital technology, Phan Văn Bông, a resident of Bình Trưng Commune, said: “I am getting old, so I have to practise several times before I can do it. Members of the local digital technology group are very patient and enthusiastic in helping me learn.

“Sometimes they show me how to do it during the day, but by the evening I have forgotten, so I call them again.”

In Gò Công Ward, officials and Party members are the first to learn digital skills before passing them on to residents, turning Resolution No 57 into practical actions that directly benefit people's daily lives.

Lê Thị Cẩm Bình, Standing Deputy Secretary of the Gò Công Ward Party Committee, said: "We have identified officials and Party members to take the lead and set an example in the 'Digital Literacy for All' movement.

“This helps create a ripple effect throughout the community and encourages people to actively take part in the movement through practical activities and everyday applications."

The province has developed 114 “Digital Literacy for All” volunteer teams, involving more than 6,000 Youth Union officials and members who help residents access digital technology.

It has achieved encouraging results in digital transformation.

More than 2.92 million people, or 90.4 per cent of the province's adult population, have been certified as having achieved basic digital literacy and digital skills on the VNeID platform, Việt Nam's national digital identity system.

The province has helped more than 845,000 residents activate VssID accounts, which provide access to the Việt Nam Social Security mobile application, while more than 91.5 per cent of people aged 15 and above now have bank accounts.

Speaking at a recent conference reviewing more than one year of implementing the "Digital Literacy for All" movement in Đồng Tháp, Trần Văn Dũng, deputy director of the Provincial Department of Science and Technology, said departments, sectors and localities should continue to work closely together to strengthen digital skills training, guidance and education.

They should also strive to achieve this year’s remaining targets to build on the movement's progress, he said.

The Provincial People's Committee has issued Plan No 522 to implement breakthrough initiatives under the “Digital Literacy for All” movement in 2026.

The plan aims for all leaders and managers who are officials and civil servants to complete courses that meet the national digital skills framework.

It also targets 100 per cent of primary and lower secondary school students receiving digital knowledge and skills for learning and online safety.

It further aims for all adults to acquire basic knowledge of digital transformation, digital skills and proficiency in using smart devices and essential digital platforms and services.

At the same time, the locality aims to provide training and guidance to more than 80 per cent of co-operatives, co-operative unions and community clubs to help them apply information technology in production.

It also aims for all eligible adults to install and use an electronic health record on the VNeID platform.

Under the province's orientation, the "Digital Literacy for All" movement will continue to expand through wider communication on digital transformation and by strengthening the effectiveness of “Digital Literacy for All” volunteer teams and community digital technology groups.

It aims not only to improve digital skills but also to help build a workforce of digital citizens capable of meeting future development needs. — VNS