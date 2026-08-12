20 tonnes of smuggled sugar seized off An Giang coast

AN GIANG — A vessel carrying 20 tonnes of sugar of unknown origin has been intercepted by maritime agencies off the coast of the Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta province of An Giang, local authorities said on August 11.

At around 2.40am on August 11, a task force comprising personnel from the Đồng Nai City-based Intelligence Division No. 2 of the Coast Guard, An Giang Border Guard Command, and Hà Tiên International Border Gate Border Guard Station detected a suspicious vessel eight nautical miles northeast of Cape Nai.

On board were its captain, Văn Thành Nhơn, 54, of An Giang Province and one crew member.

Nhơn failed to furnish documents proving the legal origin of the sugar while the crew member lacked the professional qualifications required under the law.

Officers made out an initial violation report, seized the vessel, and took it to the port of Hà Tiên International Border Gate.

Authorities are conducting further investigations.

The inspection was done as part of efforts to combat illegal border crossings, waterway smuggling, and trade fraud.

Intelligence Division No. 2 is responsible for monitoring the sea between the south-central province of Đắk Lắk and An Giang Province, including the Trường Sa (Spratly) islands to combat national security crimes, smuggling, and others. — VNS