Hà Nội launches pilot "Smart Police Station" kiosk

HÀ NỘI - The “Smart Police Station” kiosk model was officially launched for pilot operation in Hà Nội on Saturday morning. Located at 89 Đinh Tiên Hoàng St. (near Hoàn Kiếm Lake), this 24/7 booth offers multi-language support to assist both locals and tourists.

This station is part of the "multi-service kiosk ecosystem" spearheaded by the Police Department for Administrative Management of Social Order (C06) under the Ministry of Public Security. The project aims to leverage national population data, digital identity, and electronic authentication to provide safer and more efficient public services.

During the pilot phase, the Smart Police Station provides five core functions: crime/incident reporting; SOS emergency calls; crime alert; finding the nearest police stations and administrative offices; and legal Q&A.

A standout feature of the model is its sophisticated back-end processing. When a citizen files a report, AI and voice-recognition technology guide them through the process step-by-step. The system automatically records the user's speech and suggests missing details to ensure the final report is comprehensive and properly structured.

Once submitted, the information is instantly logged into the Ministry of Public Security’s processing system and forwarded to the relevant local police units. This allows authorities to proactively contact, guide, and support citizens throughout the resolution process, while tracking all progress and results within the digital system.

According to Major General Nguyễn Mạnh Hùng, Deputy Director of C06, the value of the Smart Police Station extends beyond simply providing an additional communication channel for the public. Instead, it aims to establish a seamless, end-to-end process—from reception and recording to processing, citizen support, and result tracking—thereby enhancing transparency and efficiency in handling reports and feedback.

For both domestic and international tourists, the station features an SOS function for emergency assistance, enabling users to establish immediate contact with local police forces.

While Smart Police Station models have been implemented in several countries and cities worldwide, the challenge in Việt Nam was more than just adopting an existing system.

Based on practical requirements, C06 developed an operational framework and development strategy specifically tailored to Việt Nam’s national population database and digital identification systems. This model prioritises the application of AI, the automation of intake and processing, and seamless integration with professional police systems, all while ensuring strict information security and the protection of personal data.

Hà Nội is the first locality in the country to pilot the model. In the coming time, the model will continue to be researched and refined, with plans to integrate further services and utilities linked to population data, citizen identity cards, and the VNeID digital identification ecosystem. VNS