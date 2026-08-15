Amazon, Đà Nẵng join hands in e-commerce export

ĐÀ NẴNG – The central city’s Department of Industry and Trade, in co-operation with Amazon Global Selling Vietnam, has officially launched a co-operation programme to accelerate e-commerce exports, supporting businesses in the city and the central region.

Amazon Global Selling Vietnam (Amazon GSV) said the joint-action programme will help businesses in central Việt Nam build brands and reach hundreds of millions of international customers on Amazon and reach the global retail market.

According to Amazon Vietnam, e-commerce exports are creating significant opportunities for Vietnamese businesses, particularly micro-small-medium enterprises (SMEs), which account for 97 per cent of all businesses nationwide.

Việt Nam's Business-to-Customer (B2C) e-commerce export value reached US$3.6 billion in 2023 and is expected to nearly double, reaching $6.1 billion by 2028. Key product categories such as furniture and fashion are projected to grow from 20 to 26 per cent annually, or two to five times faster than traditional exports.

The number of products sold by Vietnamese selling partners on Amazon has grown by more than 300 per cent since 2019, reflecting a strong shift from contract manufacturing to brand ownership.

Amazon Global Selling is focusing on three priorities in Việt Nam in 2026, including accelerating Việt Nam's position as Southeast Asia's high-quality e-commerce export hub; elevating ‘Made-in-Việt Nam’ to global prominence; and enabling AI transformation for the export industry.

Đà Nẵng City has a seaport system, an international airport, road and rail transport networks, and has increasingly invested in logistics infrastructure, creating favourable conditions for the movement of goods from production areas to domestic and international markets.

Additionally, the city has advantages in developing digital economy sectors, e-commerce, information technology, finance, logistics, and business support services.

These are the foundational elements for forming a synchronised online export ecosystem that supports businesses in the city as well as businesses in localities across the central region in accessing global markets.

The programme aligns with Việt Nam's ‘Go Global’ initiative and Đà Nẵng's E-commerce Development Plan for 2026-30, and both parties will implement a support roadmap taking businesses from initial research through to their first sales on Amazon and beyond.

Amazon said eligible businesses would have access to in-depth training in product research, selection development, operational optimisation, and international brand building.

Qualifying businesses would receive one-to-one support from the Amazon Global Selling team on selection guidance, brand promotion, and operations on Amazon, and the co-operation would also connect businesses with a network of logistics, payments, and international marketing service providers, while creating opportunities to learn from a community of thousands of Vietnamese sellers on Amazon.

Trần Xuân Thủy, National Head of Amazon Vietnam said: "Amazon aims to support Việt Nam on its journey to becoming a high-quality e-commerce export hub in the region. Vietnamese businesses are making a strong shift from contract manufacturing to building their own brands. Đà Nẵng and the central region have many strong export categories, such as home decoration and apparel. Through this co-operation programme, businesses in Đà Nẵng and the region will have access to training, tools, and resources to build their brands and bring products to customers worldwide."

Director of the City’s Department of Industry and Trade, Lê Thị Kim Phương stated: "The event will mark an important milestone as we officially launch the co-operation programme between the department and Amazon Global Selling, establishing a crucial foundation for both parties to strengthen coordination and support businesses in the beach city and the central region in accessing international markets through e-commerce. I expect that an increasing number of products from the city and the region will reach global consumers, contributing to enhancing competitiveness, expanding export markets, and gradually positioning Đà Nẵng as an online export centre for the central region."

By selling on Amazon, selling partners of all types and sizes can reach hundreds of millions of Amazon customer accounts globally, including more than 200 million prime members, and more than five million business customers worldwide. VNS