Sun PhuQuoc Airways expands widebody fleet, eyes European routes

HÀ NỘI — Sun PhuQuoc Airways plans to expand its international network following the addition of eight Airbus A330 widebody aircraft, with potential routes to several European destinations.

The airline said the first two A330s were expected to arrive in Việt Nam in September this year and enter service immediately. The aircraft would provide additional capacity for flights to South Korea and support the expansion of international services to Russia and Kazakhstan.

One more A330 is scheduled for delivery in October and another in December, bringing the total number of A330s added to the fleet this year to four, according to the airline.

The remaining four A330s are expected to enter service next year. Sun PhuQuoc Airways plans to launch routes to Japan and Australia from the first quarter or early second quarter of 2027. The airline is also studying potential destinations in Europe, including the Czech Republic and Poland.

The airline said the fleet expansion was part of a plan to develop Phú Quốc as a connecting hub, gradually extending its network from regional routes to medium- and long-haul international markets.

Nguyễn Mạnh Quân, general director of Sun PhuQuoc Airways, said the investment in A330 aircraft would support the airline’s network expansion and operations on longer international routes.

The eight A330s scheduled for 2026–2027 are part of Sun PhuQuoc Airways’ wider fleet development strategy. From 2031, the airline is expected to take delivery of 40 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner widebody aircraft under its ownership.

The planned fleet expansion will give Sun PhuQuoc Airways greater capacity to operate long-haul and intercontinental services, with Phú Quốc serving as the main base for connecting the island with destinations across Asia, Europe and Oceania. — VNS