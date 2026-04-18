Vietravel Airlines adds new aircraft, plans fleet expansion

HÀ NỘI — Vietravel Airlines has taken delivery of a new Airbus A321 as part of its plan to strengthen operational capacity and prepare for a new growth phase.

The aircraft, registered VN-A138, was flown to Việt Nam by the airline’s crew and landed at Nội Bài International Airport.

According to Chairman Đỗ Vinh Quang, this aircraft is the first of nine that the airline plans to add over the next six months.

The new Airbus A321 will soon be deployed on routes aligned with the airline’s network. Alongside fleet expansion, the carrier is also focusing on strengthening internal resources and enhancing training amid ongoing geopolitical uncertainties affecting the aviation sector.

Recently, Vietravel Airlines resumed its Hà Nội – Bangkok route, marking a step in restoring international operations while refreshing its brand image. The airline is also expanding domestic routes to tap into growing travel demand.

Fleet expansion is expected to support new domestic connections to destinations such as Hải Phòng, Thanh Hóa, Nha Trang, Đà Lạt, Quy Nhơn and Buôn Mê Thuột.

On the international front, the airline plans to launch a route to Shenzhen in the third quarter and is studying further expansion into key Asian markets including mainland China, Taiwan, and South Korea.

Currently part of the ecosystem of T&T Group, Vietravel Airlines is undergoing restructuring and strengthening its operations. Support from its strategic shareholder is expected to enhance operational capacity and improve stability.

The airline is also finalising a rebranding process, including a new name and visual identity, as it aims to establish a clearer market positioning for its next phase of development. — VNS