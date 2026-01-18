Sanofi, Long Châu embark on blister pack recycling initiative

HCM CITY — Sanofi and the Long Châu Pharmacy and Vaccination Centre have launched the “Collection & Recycling of Plastic from Blister Packs for a Green Future" project to reduce plastic waste and promote sustainable practices in the healthcare industry.

According to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, Việt Nam discharges around 1.8 million tonnes of plastic waste into the environment each year.

The Government has issued extended producer responsibility regulations that require producers and importers to take responsibility for collecting, recycling or treating waste from their products and packaging.

But plastic waste treatment and recycling remain limited, with up to 90 per cent of plastic waste disposed of through landfills or incineration and only about 10 per cent recycled.

Improper waste sorting further exacerbates the problem, as plastic waste is often mixed with household waste, reducing recycling efficiency.

The project seeks to raise public awareness about waste sorting at source while providing a solution for collecting and recycling used blister packs to alleviate the environmental burden.

This is a pioneering project in the pharmaceutical industry, marking the first time a pharmacy chain has acted as a "green station" and worked alongside pharmaceutical manufacturers in promoting sustainability.

In its pilot phase, the project is being implemented at 100 Long Châu pharmacies in HCM City. Collection bins are placed at participating pharmacies and the waste is subsequently processed by the project's specialised technical partner.

Both parties aim to soon replicate this model across Long Châu’s nationwide network of more than 2,400 pharmacies, enabling wider public participation in plastic waste reduction efforts.

Didier Martin, head of pharma at Sanofi Vietnam, said: "This project demonstrates our commitment to extended producer responsibility implemented by Sanofi, which is not limited to our company's products but expanded to all other brands.

“Plastic waste collection and treatment projects are still new in the healthcare sector, but we believe this model will soon be widely replicated and have practical impacts on the environment."

Nguyễn Đỗ Quyên, executive vice president and chief operating officer of FPT Retail, Long Châu’s parent company, said the pharmacy chain was committed to long-term cooperation with Sanofi on green initiatives.

“With a nationwide pharmacy network and a team of dedicated pharmacists who deeply understand customers, we will become an 'extended arm' spreading the message of reducing plastic waste for a green future to millions of Vietnamese people.” — VNS