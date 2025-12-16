Politics & Law
FPT bets on quantum AI, cybersecurity and UAVs in strategic technology push

December 16, 2025 - 13:27

Chief Executive Nguyễn Văn Khoa (left) exchanged MoU with leader of Japan Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Industry Promotion Association (JUIDA). — Photo of FPT

HÀ NỘI  — Việt Nam’s FPT Corp said it will invest in five strategic technology areas – quantum artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), data and railway technology – as part of its long-term push to develop core technologies and high-quality talent.

The company said it has established a Strategic Technology Steering Committee, chaired by founder and chairman Trương Gia Bình, to oversee the initiatives across the group. Chief Executive Nguyễn Văn Khoa will serve as vice chairman.

FPT said it will invest $100 million in its newly established Quantum AI and Cybersecurity Research Institute, one of the first quantum research centres founded by a Vietnamese enterprise.

The group is also expanding into the UAV sector, which it estimates could reach $10 billion by 2035, and has appointed chief technology officer Vũ Anh Tú to lead the business.

Việt Nam has identified science, technology and digital transformation as national priorities to support its goal of becoming a high-income economy by 2045. FPT said the investments are aligned with the country’s strategy to strengthen technological self-reliance. — VNS

