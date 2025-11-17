New social-commerce model targets $50 billion in Việt Nam–US trade

WASHINGTON D.C — VIPTAM Technology Group JSC (VIPTAM Group) has officially established long-term strategic trade partnerships with major international brands, introducing a new model to promote bilateral trade between Việt Nam and the US through VDONE Network, a multimedia social platform developed by the group.

At the signing ceremony held in Washington D.C. last week, VIPTAM Group and its comprehensive logistics partner, InLog Corporation, announced a 10-year cooperation strategy (2025–35) with the goal of achieving US$50 billion in two-way trade. Notably, for the 2025–26 period, the parties aim for a total two-way trade value of $1 billion, including $500 million worth of Vietnamese exports to the US and $500 million worth of US products imported into Việt Nam.

The event marked a significant milestone as the two sides signed their first order worth $100 million, laying the foundation for the overall plan for 2025–26 and opening a new bilateral trade strategy based on fairness, balance, and transparency.

Also at the event, VDONE Network formally received cooperation agreements from well-known US and international brands to integrate their products and services into the VDONE ecosystem.

Under this strategy, VDONE Network plays a central bridging role, creating a channel for direct people-to-people cultural and commercial exchange between the two countries, strongly boosting the export of Vietnamese goods and services to the US and vice versa. Over the next 10 years, VDONE aims to reach one billion users worldwide.

The cooperation framework is built on three pillars - retail, logistics, and digital platforms. VDONE Network links consumers, enterprises, and investors; InLog ensures a full cross-border supply chain between Việt Nam and the US, from transportation and warehousing to domestic delivery; and commercial partners supply products, including authentic U.S. goods for the VDONE marketplace.

According to Nguyễn Thanh Tuấn, Chairman and CEO of VIPTAM Group, the social-network-based commercial activities on VDONE will enable Vietnamese consumers to purchase US products and US consumers to purchase Vietnamese goods. This is the model and solution that the company offers to contribute to a fair and balanced trade relationship between the two countries.

He expressed his hope that, once the two countries reach agreements on tariffs, businesses in both Việt Nam and the US would have greater opportunities to cooperate through the network established by VIPTAM Group and InLog.

Jeffrey Griffis, Founder and CEO of InLog, said integrating social networking and e-commerce through VDONE would create competitive opportunities in the Vietnamese market. Once the model proves successful, InLog would expand it to US consumers as well. — VNS