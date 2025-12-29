Vietnamese firms step up in strategic high-tech sectors

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese technology enterprises are committing strong investment in strategic technologies as they seek to master core platforms and enhance national competitiveness, according to industry experts.

At a recent conference to set out tasks for 2026, Huỳnh Quang Liêm, General Director of Vietnam Post and Telecommunications Group (VNPT), said the company is accelerating the development of a number of strategic technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, cyber-security, digital twins, edge computing, semiconductor chips, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), autonomous robots, quantum computing and 5G/6G.

Against the backdrop of rapid global advances in AI, along with the innovation drive outlined in Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW, AI has been designated a national strategic technology under the Prime Minister’s Decisions No. 1131/QĐ-TTg and No. 127/QĐ-TTg on the National AI Strategy. On this basis, VNPT has issued its AI Strategy for 2026–2030 with a data-driven, AI-first approach, and has established VNPT AI.

This demonstrates the determination to master strategic technologies, enhance competitiveness and promote the export of “Make-in-Vietnam” AI solutions, Liêm was quoted by Đầu tư (Vietnam Investment Review) newspaper as saying.

Viettel, meanwhile, has already implemented eight out of the eleven strategic technology groups listed in Decision No. 1131/QĐ-TTg, and is preparing plans for two more. Notably, the group has fully mastered 5G technologies and the associated product ecosystem.

Going forward, Viettel will continue investing strongly in 5G-Advanced/6G to ensure global competitiveness. Semiconductor technology has also been identified as a strategic investment priority. By 2030, Viettel aims to master the design and production of several chip lines, including AI chips, IoT chips and specialised semiconductors.

FPT Corporation has recently set up a strategic technology steering committee focusing on five key areas: quantum AI, cyber-security, UAVs, data and railway technology.

According to FPT Chairman Trương Gia Bình, the top priority is the establishment of the Quantum AI and Cyber-Security Institute (QACI), which will bring together around 200 Vietnamese PhDs and is expected to receive investment of around 100 million USD over the coming years. At the same time, FPT continues to regard AI as a long-term strategic pillar.

CT Group has also stated that among the 11 core technology sectors, it holds advantages in semiconductors, UAVs, the low-altitude space economy, national digital twin development and biotechnology.

Strategic technologies

Independent research and mastery of core technologies is seen as essential if the country is to escape the middle-income trap and achieve long-term development goals. This, experts say, requires close coordination between the Government, enterprises and the scientific community.

Addressing a recent conference reviewing one year of implementation of the Government’s action programme for Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW, the Prime Minister instructed the Ministry of Science and Technology to work with enterprises, research institutes and universities to develop priority strategic technology products and report progress in January 2026.

CT Group Chairman Trần Kim Chung described the identification of 11 strategic technologies as a correct and commendable step, but called for an open approach that avoids excessive administrative constraints and encourages participation from all sectors, especially in the early stages.

Echoing this view, Viettel Chairman Tào Đức Thắng said science and technology development should form a “closed-loop” cycle linking the State, academia and business, thereby building a genuine innovation ecosystem aligned with real-world needs.

Bình further proposed a public-private nation-building initiative based on shared aspirations, joint implementation and shared responsibility among ministries, localities and the business community. VNA/VNS