NA Chairman casts ballot in HCM City

HCM CITY — Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) and Chairman of the National Election Council Trần Thanh Mẫn cast his ballot at Polling Station No.14 in Hóc Môn Ward, HCM City, on March 15 morning, marking the start of nationwide voting for deputies to the 16th NA and people's councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term.

Joining him were Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Trần Lưu Quang, NA Secretary General and Chairman of the NA Office Lê Quang Mạnh, other central and local officials, along with numerous local voters, all exercising their civic rights and duties.

Speaking to the press at the polling station, NA Chairman Mẫn said he was deeply honoured to drop his own ballot in Hóc Môn Commune.

He gave full credit to the close leadership and direction of the Party Central Committee, its Politburo and Secretariat, all under the command of General Secretary Tô Lâm, saying that the entire political system kicked into high gear with speed, seriousness and professionalism to get everything election-ready.

Praising the National Election Council, election committees, boards and polling teams at all levels for strictly adhering to central authorities’ guiding documents, he called on those responsible for election duties to continue closely monitoring, directing and guiding the process to ensure optimal results.

He believed that with the concerted efforts of Party committees, authorities, the Việt Nam Fatherland Front and mass organisations at all levels, combined with the support and consensus of voters nationwide, the election will certainly be a great success.

In a message to voters across the country, he stressed that showing up to vote is both a sacred right and responsibility of every citizen.

This year's vote holds added significance as it coincides with the 80th anniversary of Vietnam's first general election, which established the legislature.

He voiced strong belief that voters nationwide will turn out in full force and elect the right number and quality of deputies with outstanding talent and virtue, thereby propelling the country into a new era of advancement and achieving every goal set out in the 14th National Party Congress’s Resolution. — VNA/VNS