Việt Nam seeks strong global presence for its children's books

HÀ NỘI — Recent international recognition for several Vietnamese children’s books highlights the growing potential of children's literature. Still, experts say a more coordinated strategy is needed to build a lasting global presence.

Vietnamese children’s literature has steadily expanded its presence in international literary circles in recent years. From a few notable titles earning recognition in respected competitions, the sector has shown encouraging progress in bringing Vietnamese stories to readers around the world.

At international book fairs, domestic children’s literature has begun to gain wider recognition. One notable example is Khu Vườn Trong Tim Ta (The Garden in Our Hearts), a picture book by author-illustrator Phạm Quang Phúc published by Crabit Kidbooks, which was selected for the 150-title Amazing Bookshelf of the BolognaRagazzi Awards 2026 at the Bologna Children’s Book Fair. Meanwhile, Dạo Bước Với Thời Gian (Walking with Time) by author Quỳnh Hương and illustrator Maru was included in the 2025 White Ravens catalogue compiled by the International Youth Library.

These achievements reflect rigorous international evaluation standards covering content, artistic quality, visual storytelling, and accessibility for young readers. They also signal a notable shift in Việt Nam's approach to children’s publishing.

In the past, children’s books often focused on delivering moral lessons directly. Today, many authors and illustrators place greater emphasis on artistic expression, imagination, and emotional storytelling. Their works increasingly resonate with the narrative styles and creative approaches seen in international children’s literature.

Despite these encouraging signs, experts note that Vietnamese children’s literature remains relatively fragmented on the international stage. At events such as the Bologna Children’s Book Fair, leading publishing nations present comprehensive ecosystems that encompass policy support, copyright strategies, and cultural branding. National pavilions showcase distinct identities and coordinated promotion efforts.

Việt Nam, by contrast, is largely represented through individual publishers and organisations, with no large-scale national presence to project a unified image of its children’s publishing sector.

As a result, high-quality titles have emerged, but they have yet to establish a recognisable international brand for Vietnamese children’s literature.

One of the key challenges is the copyright market. In countries with developed publishing industries, rights trading is supported by professional agents, market strategies, and extensive global networks. In Việt Nam, international copyright promotion still relies heavily on individual publishers' efforts. Although many independent publishers actively participate in international book fairs and seek foreign partners, their resources remain limited.

Translation is another major obstacle. To reach international readers, books require high-quality translations that convey both the original narrative and its cultural nuances. Việt Nam still faces a shortage of specialised literary translators, making long-term investment in translation capacity essential.

According to experts, Việt Nam needs a systematic and long-term strategy to bring its children’s literature to the world. This includes strong support for authors, illustrators, editors, translators, and copyright specialists, as well as greater participation in international book fairs as part of a cultural industry development strategy.

Poet Trần Đăng Khoa, Vice Chairman of the Việt Nam Writers’ Association, said the growing presence of Vietnamese children’s books at international fairs reflects significant progress in creative quality, illustration, and cultural promotion.

In the near future, it is necessary to move beyond simply being present and achieving occasional successes to establishing a distinct and lasting position, he said, describing the process as a long-term journey requiring sustained investment and commitment. —VNA/VNS