Huế nominated for Asia’s Leading Cultural City Destination 2026

HUẾ — Huế City has been officially announced as one of the nominees for Asia’s Leading Cultural City Destination 2026 at the World Travel Awards, according to the city’s Department of Tourism.

In this category, Huế stands alongside prominent cultural cities worldwide, including Beijing (China), San Fernando and Pampanga (the Philippines), Delhi (India), Kyoto (Japan) and Seoul (the Republic of Korea).

The nomination marks a significant milestone, offering the former imperial capital a valuable opportunity to reinforce its position on the global cultural tourism map.

Established in 1993, the World Travel Awards are among the most prestigious honours in the global travel and tourism industry, often referred to as the 'Oscars of tourism'. Securing a nomination is a notable recognition, providing a platform for Huế to reach millions of international travellers and investors.

Local tourism authorities noted that this is not Huế’s first recognition at the awards. The city was previously nominated in the same category in 2023 and again featured on the shortlist in 2024.

In addition, several hospitality establishments in Huế have received nominations for 2026. Azerai La Residence has been shortlisted for Việt Nam’s Leading Boutique Hotel; Meliá Vinpearl for Việt Nam’s Leading City Hotel; Angsana Lăng Cô for Việt Nam’s Leading Family Resort; and Banyan Tree Lăng Cô for Việt Nam’s Leading Luxury Resort.

Online voting is now open at worldtravelawards.com/vote-r4 and will run until August 7.

One of the few places that preserves a vast collection of majestic palaces, citadels and royal tombs, Huế is the only city in Việt Nam and Southeast Asia with eight UNESCO-recognised cultural heritage sites across multiple categories.

The city is also home to hundreds of classified monuments, more than 500 festivals and a rich system of traditional craft villages and cuisine. — VNS