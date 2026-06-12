Five leading media agencies sign cooperation programme with Thái Nguyên Province

THÁI NGUYÊN — The Thái Nguyên provincial Party Committee on June 11 signed a communication cooperation programme for the 2026–2030 period with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), Nhân Dân (People) Newspaper, Vietnam Television (VTV), Voice of Vietnam (VOV) and Tạp Chí Cộng Sản (Communist Review), aiming to enhance information dissemination and promote the northern province’s image, strengths and development achievements.

The cooperation programme was inked as Thái Nguyên enters a new development phase with growing demand for communication and local branding. It also builds on the long-standing and effective partnership between the province and the country’s leading media organisations.

As the national news agency, VNA has worked closely with Thái Nguyên in disseminating major policies and reflecting the province’s achievements in socio-economic development, Party building and political system development, while promoting the image of its people and land to domestic and international audiences.

Through its domestic and external information products, VNA has helped highlight Thái Nguyên’s rich cultural identity, revolutionary traditions and spirit of innovation and development, while supporting the implementation of strategic socio-economic policies. In recent years, the agency has intensified production of multilingual and multimedia content across digital platforms, contributing to broader international promotion of the country and localities, including Thái Nguyên.

Speaking at the event, Secretary of the Thái Nguyên provincial Party Committee Trịnh Xuân Trường said the 2026–2030 period will be particularly important for the province’s development following administrative restructuring.

He said the province aims to become a regional hub for high-tech industry, education and training, innovation and digital transformation, while accelerating the development of green economy, circular economy, eco-tourism and historical and cultural tourism.

In that context, communication plays a vital role in spreading development aspirations, promoting the locality, attracting investment, building a strong brand and strengthening public confidence, he said.

Trường described the signing of the programme as a significant milestone in the province’s new development stage, reflecting the close coordination and shared commitment between Thái Nguyên and the five national media organisations.

He expressed his hope that the agencies would focus on promoting the province’s strategic orientations, development potential after the administrative merger, key infrastructure and investment projects, Party building, digital transformation, tea culture tourism, the revolutionary heritage of the Viet Bac Safe Zone (ATK), as well as innovative, green and sustainable development models.

Meanwhile, Lê Quốc Minh, Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation, Editor-in-Chief of Nhân Dân Newspaper and Chairman of the Vietnam Journalists Association, said he is confident that under the leadership of the provincial Party Committee and with its ambitious development vision, Thái Nguyên’s goals will soon become reality, with the media continuing to accompany and support the province’s progress.

He also revealed that, on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Huỳnh Thúc Kháng, who was a patriot, cultural figure and acting President of the Democratic Republic of Việt Nam, the Việt Nam Journalists Association and media organisations will study plans to coordinate with Thái Nguyên in organising a seminar on Việt Nam's revolutionary press and activities at the birthplace of the association and the Huỳnh Thúc Kháng Journalism School.

Under the cooperation programme, the parties will jointly promote the Party’s guidelines and the State’s policies and laws, as well as the implementation of the 14th National Party Congress's Resolution and the Resolution of the first Thái Nguyên provincial Party Congress for the 2025–2030 term.

They will also intensify promotion of the province’s investment environment, development potential, key projects, digital transformation achievements, administrative reforms, high-tech and green industrial development, and sustainable growth.

A central objective of the programme is to step up communication efforts positioning Thái Nguyên as “a green growth pole, a high-tech industrial centre and a distinctive heritage and ecological destination”.

Through domestic, external, multilingual and multimedia products produced by VNA and other major media organisations, the province’s strengths and opportunities will be promoted more widely to domestic and international audiences, helping attract investment, boost tourism and enhance its profile.

The sides also agreed to strengthen cooperation in media digital transformation and communications technology, while coordinating training programmes to improve digital content production and multi-platform communication skills for provincial communications personnel.

The programme will further support information coordination on emerging issues of the province, contributing to social consensus and the effective implementation of socio-economic development tasks.

Earlier the same day, delegates offered incense at the national historic site of the Huỳnh Thúc Kháng Journalism School in Bờ Rạ Village in Đại Phúc Commune of Thái Nguyên province. — VNA/VNS