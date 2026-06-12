Award-winning Spanish band set to stir Hà Nội theatre

HÀ NỘI — One of Spain’s most internationally recognised bands, Las Migas, will perform at the Việt Nam Youth Theatre in Hà Nội on June 16.

Four dynamic women have created Las Migas' unique style, bringing the group international popularity. It features the passionate singing of Carolina La Chispa, the twin guitars of Marta Robles and Alicia Grillo and the free-form violin of Roser Loscos, plus rhythmic hand-clapping and percussion.

Led by guitarist and composer Marta Robles, the band has been nominated four times for a Latin Grammy in the Best Flamenco Album category, an award they won in 2022 and have recently claimed once again with Flamencas in 2025.

The album was produced by Robles along with Sebastián Merlín and Oriol Riart, and features the stellar collaboration of Tanxugueiras on the song Grito, a piece that transcends musical and geographical borders.

Flamencas is a tribute to the essence and purity of flamenco, in which the band reshapes its language through a more contemporary and powerful lens. Its aesthetic strength is already reflected in the music video for the first single, Celos.

They have also been awarded the MIN Award for Best Flamenco Album in 2019 and 2023 for their albums Cuatro and Libres.

Their music has been heard in more than 50 countries across every continent, with concerts in places as diverse as the US, India and France, among many others.

For over 20 years they have captivated audiences in more than 50 countries and released six albums showcasing their signature modern flamenco fusion style.

The band not only showcases mesmerising guitar melodies and emotionally rich vocals, but also their explosive stage energy and vibrant Mediterranean artistic spirit. From Rumberas to Libres to Flamencas, each of the group’s productions radiates passion, elegance, and irresistible charm.

The show will begin at 8pm at 11 Ngô Thì Nhậm Street in Hà Nội. Tickets can be picked up at the Spanish Embassy at 4 Lê Hồng Phong Street. — VNS