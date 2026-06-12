Việt Nam’s first national university celebrated at UNESCO and Montpellier

HÀ NỘI — The cultural values of Quốc Tử Giám – Việt Nam’s first national university – will be showcased at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris and at the University of Montpellier from June 17 to 22.

The programme is part of a series of events marking the 950th anniversary of Quốc Tử Giám (1076–2026) and 50 years of co-operation between Việt Nam and UNESCO, organised by the Centre for Cultural and Scientific Activities of Văn Miếu – Quốc Tử Giám.

The events will feature exhibitions, seminars and interactive heritage experiences, highlighting Việt Nam’s tradition of learning, respect for talent, and enduring cultural values.

On June 17 at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris, international audiences will explore the history and development of Văn Miếu – Quốc Tử Giám through a dedicated exhibition. Complementing this will be cultural showcases such as an áo dài performance themed 'Đạo Học' (The Study of the Way), culinary experiences inspired by Thăng Long–Hà Nội cuisine, and presentations of diverse folk heritage.

Visitors can also take part in hands‑on activities, including printing woodblock patterns from the doctoral steles, creating prints of the iconic Khuê Văn Các pavilion and learning the techniques of Đông Hồ folk painting.

The event at UNESCO carries special significance, as the 82 stone doctoral steles at Văn Miếu – Quốc Tử Giám (Temple of Literature) in Hà Nội have been inscribed on UNESCO’s Memory of the World Register. This recognition affirms the global value of Việt Nam’s scholarly tradition and promotes its cultural heritage to international audiences during the UNESCO 2003 Convention General Assembly.

From June 20 to 22, the programme will continue at the University of Montpellier – one of Europe’s oldest institutions, located in the south of France. Activities there will include an exhibition on Quốc Tử Giám, heritage experiences, and an academic symposium on 'The Role of Cultural Heritage in Việt Nam –France Relations'.

According to the organisers, the event not only honours the legacy of Việt Nam’s first national university but also strengthens cooperation in research, preservation and promotion of cultural heritage between the two nations. Established in 1220, the University of Montpellier is expected to provide a meaningful platform for academic dialogue and cultural exchange, bringing together scholars, researchers and students from Việt Nam and France.

More than 200 international delegates are expected to attend, exploring Hà Nội’s thousand‑year cultural values and helping to present Việt Nam as a nation deeply rooted in its tradition of learning, respect for knowledge and cultural identity.

Văn Miếu – Quốc Tử Giám is one of the most renowned historical sites and tourist attractions in Hà Nội, as well as across Việt Nam. Built in the 11th century during the Lý Dynasty (1010–1225), it stands as one of the country’s most important symbols of Confucian heritage.

The complex comprises Văn Miếu, a temple dedicated to Confucius, reflecting the influence of Confucianism in Việt Nam’s feudal era, and Quốc Tử Giám, the nation’s first university, where students were taught the Confucian way of life. Between 1076 and 1779, Quốc Tử Giám educated thousands of talented men who went on to serve their country with distinction. — VNS