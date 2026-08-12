Việt Nam to determine to defend ASEAN Cup title

Football

HÀ NỘI — Although Việt Nam will pay Malaysia the highest respect in the first-leg semi-final at the 2026 ASEAN Cup, all efforts are being made to defend their title, said defender Nguyễn Thành Chung.

Speaking before a training session, Chung said the team had been making detailed preparations for the match, with players studying their opponents and the coaching staff analysing match footage and holding tactical meetings.

“Each of us has made certain preparations for how to deal with different situations," said 29-year-old Chung.

"The coaching staff will also review footage and hold meetings to help the whole team prepare in the best possible way.”

Despite Việt Nam’s positive record against Malaysia in recent years, Chung said the team would not underestimate their opponents.

“When the team have set the highest target, every opponent is treated the same," he said.

"We always give our opponents the highest respect and will do our utmost to successfully defend the title.”

The defender stressed that football results could not be predicted before a match, making concentration and team spirit important as Việt Nam prepare for the away leg.

“In football, you cannot say anything with 100 per cent certainty. What matters is that the whole team maintain the highest level of focus and spirit as we work towards our goals.”

Chung also looked back on the goal conceded against Cambodia, saying no player wanted to concede but the incident was something the team needed to learn from.

“No one wants to concede a goal. It was a situation in which our defensive system lost some concentration,” he said.

“But when we look at the whole journey, what matters is that the individuals have come together as a team and our main objective has still been achieved.”

Asked about the pressure facing captain Nguyễn Quang Hải in recent weeks, Chung expressed his support for his teammate, saying criticism was part of the pressure faced by high-profile players.

“Hải is a player who has always received recognition from both the team and the coaching staff. In a big team, some players will inevitably face criticism, and that is something that often happens to leading players," he said.

“I believe Hải, like any other player, will overcome it. Those negative comments have had almost no impact on us.”

Chung also said head coach Kim Sang-sik had maintained regular communication with the players throughout the team’s campaign, not only after the group stage but before and after every match, regardless of the result.

Regarding the pressure from Malaysian supporters in the away leg, Chung said it was a familiar part of top-level football.

“We have played in many matches and faced different kinds of pressure. Each player has their own way of preparing, but the whole team will make sure we have everything we need to enter the match with the highest level of concentration,” Chung said.

The first-leg semi-final between Việt Nam and Malaysia is scheduled to kick off at 8pm (Hà Nội time) or 9pm Malaysian time on August 16 at Kuala Lumpur Stadium.

Việt Nam will continue daily training at the Việt Nam Youth Football Training Centre before travelling to Malaysia on August 13. — VNS