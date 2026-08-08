Loan leaps towards an ASIAD podium

Athletics

HÀ NỘI — Trần Thị Loan took a deep breath and started running. She stepped on the wooden take-off board and launched herself into the air before landing.

Loan expected a good result but her best jump was 6.05m, which did not place her in the top three of the first Asian Jumps Championships held in 2026 in China.

It was a disappointing result for the reigning SEA Games champion, but Loan said it was a valuable lesson ahead of upcoming tournaments in 2026, such as the 20th Asian Games (ASIAD).

Loan, 26, is a star in the national athletics scene after her successful campaign at the 33rd SEA Games in Thailand last year.

Loan began her sporting career when she was 13, after local scouts in Đà Nẵng noticed that she was taller than children older than her. She took up taekwondo but soon switched to athletics because of her love for running and jumping.

"I had many dreams when I was a child. I wanted to be a police officer because they looked so cool in the movies. I also dreamed of becoming a model because they always looked so glamorous on TV. But I started playing sports simply for fun after doing well at school, and over time it grew into my passion," Loan said.

More than a decade of hard work has earned Loan an impressive medal haul, with titles and podium finishes at national junior and senior championships. She has also performed strongly at international competitions for young athletes before reaching the pinnacle of her career at the Thailand SEA Games.

Loan said that achieving top results would always be a challenge for any athlete, and balancing hard training with a normal life would require managing her stress load.

"My first days were gruelling. I was shocked because of the completely unfamiliar environment. I was taken care of completely at home, but while living in the training centre I had to do everything myself," she recalled.

"My day begins at 4.30am and ends at 9pm. I started with training, then headed to school or college. After a few hours of rest, I returned to the training ground before going back to class. It's a demanding routine, but I've grown used to it," said Loan, who holds a bachelor's degree in sports coaching.

Loan admitted that the demands of training sometimes left her so exhausted that she no longer felt like studying. In reality, however, education has proved invaluable to her sporting career. Her knowledge of sports science helps her improve both her training and competition performance while, more importantly, reducing the risk of injuries.

Fortunately, she has managed to balance her life by integrating other hobbies into her hectic schedule.

"I am also interested in drawing comic book characters, watching animated movies, planting trees and taking care of my flowers. These activities help me relax and maintain my motivation in sport," she explained.

Golden breakthrough

Loan was excited to have the opportunity to compete against the best regional jumpers at the SEA Games.

"I have worked hard for a slot in the national team and was determined to achieve the highest result," said Loan, who was considered the successor to Việt Nam's best long jumper Bùi Thị Thu Thảo, an Asian champion and ASIAD gold medallist.

Prior to the SEA Games, coach Bùi Thị Nhật Thanh said Loan's personal best was 6.40m and was better than that of the reigning 32nd SEA Games champion and 2025 Asian Championships winner.

She had a clear opportunity to top the podium, but her lack of experience at the biennial regional Games was a disadvantage.

Her first five attempts at Suphachalasai Stadium in Bangkok were nothing special. However, her final jump was exceptional. Loan made an impressive leap of 6.53m — not only her personal best, but the competition's best, sending her to the top of the podium and stunning teammates, coaches, rivals and media.

Loan's jump almost matched Thảo's 6.54m at the Asian Championships in 2017 and her 6.55m at the ASIAD in 2018.

Eyes on ASIAD

After her unexpected result at the Asian Jumps Championships in China in May, Loan is focused on the 20th ASIAD, which will be held in September in Japan.

Loan said a place in the top three was her target. Although the continent's best jumpers are really strong, she would try her best for a podium finish that would not only bring her pride but also help her renovate her house.

Coach Thanh said, "Given current developments, I believe Loan will achieve further success, build a name for herself on the international stage, and raise the profile of Vietnamese long jumping internationally." — VNS