Basketball starts off National University Games in Hà Nội

Basketball

HÀ NỘI — The basketball competition at the sixth National University Championship has tipped off, jump-starting a vibrant week of sporting tournaments in Hà Nội.

The Ministry of Education and Training and partners held an opening ceremony for the northern regional qualifiers on August 5 at the Hà Nội University of Science and Technology gymnasium.

This marks the fifth season for the basketball competition, which debuted in 2022. It is one of three sports, along with volleyball and football, that will be played at the National University Championship, which this year is being held as part of the four-year National University Games.

According to the organisers, this marks a significant milestone for the tournament, ushering in a new phase for its organisation, promotion and the expansion of the student basketball movement.

Participating in the tournament are 72 teams, 47 men's and 25 women's, from 48 institutions, demonstrating the popularity of basketball in the sporting community.

There will be 102 matches in the northern qualification round, which is being held from August 5 to 26.

The three best men's teams and two women's teams will earn their slots in the final round, which is scheduled for September 4 to 9.

The southern regional qualifiers will take place from August 9 to 23, while the central regional event will be held from August 25 to 29, with venues confirmed later.

Last year, Đà Nẵng University took home the trophy on the men's side, and Tôn Đức Thắng University were the women's champions.

This season, Việt Nam Television is a broadcasting partner for the tournament, helping to improve communications and media activities during the competition.

All of the matches will be broadcast on national TV channels and social platforms to reach wider viewership.

At the same time, the tournament will also be aired live across various fanpages dedicated to basketball, such as Webthethao.vn, Bóng rổ TV and TikTok.

The organising board said that through the tournament, students have the chance to compete and develop their professional skills, while also cultivating physical fitness, teamwork, the determination to overcome challenges, resilience and a sense of responsibility toward the community.

Organisers also thanked the sponsors, including Động Lực Group and Nestlé Việt Nam's MILO brand, which are helping to promote physical fitness and an active lifestyle among students. — VNS