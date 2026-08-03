Ninth International Festival of Vietnamese Traditional Martial Arts opens in Gia Lai

Traditional Martial Arts

GIA LAI — The ninth International Festival of Vietnamese Traditional Martial Arts officially opened in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai on Sunday night, drawing 15 international martial arts delegations from nine countries.

Participants came from France, Switzerland, Germany, Thailand, Italy and other countries, in an event aimed at strengthening international exchange and promoting traditional Vietnamese martial arts to global audiences.

According to the Gia Lai People’s Committee, this is the first time the international festival has been held under the province’s new administrative structure.

The opening ceremony, themed 'Traditional Vietnamese Martial Arts – Shining Essence', combined martial arts performances with music, visual arts and modern stage technology, highlighting the cultural values of Việt Nam's martial traditions.

In his remarks at the opening ceremony, Chairman of the Provincial People’s Committee Phạm Anh Tuấn highlighted the history of Vietnamese traditional martial arts which has been shaped by thousands of years.

“Since the dawn of the nation, through many wars of resistance, martial arts have become a core part of the Vietnamese character, bravery, and soul,” he said.

“However, Vietnamese martial arts are not just about power; they are about ethics, compassion, and honor. They are used to train the body and mind, protect the country, and help others.

“This spirit has given Vietnamese martial arts their lasting strength, allowing Vietnamese values to reach friends all over the world.”

In former Bình Định Province (before it was merged with Gia Lai Province to form the current Gia Lai Province), the land of the Tây Sơn brothers and a major cradle of Vietnamese martial arts, this wisdom has been kept alive and developed by generations of masters and schools.

And the 9th International Festival of Vietnamese Traditional Martial Arts is a place for martial arts sects, schools, masters, and athletes to meet, interact, and share their expertise.

“Most importantly, we are here to send a message: Heritage only lives when it is shared. Culture only spreads when it is connected. And tradition only lasts when the current generation renews it with creativity and a sense of duty," said Tuấn.

Alongside performances, exchanges and competitions, the festival features a range of cultural activities. These include incense and flower offering ceremonies at Kính Thiên Altar and Quang Trung Museum, mass martial arts demonstrations and exchanges between martial artists.

Delegations are also scheduled to visit local training halls, historical and cultural sites and tourist destinations across Gia Lai Province.

A photo exhibition on the activities of martial arts schools and groups from Việt Nam and abroad is being held as part of the festival, offering visitors a broader view of the development of traditional Vietnamese martial arts.

According to the organisers, the event serves as a platform for martial artists, practitioners and enthusiasts to connect, while helping to promote the image and tourism potential of Gia Lai.

The festival is also among activities supporting the preparation of a dossier for Bình Định's traditional martial arts to be submitted to UNESCO for inscription on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Traditional Vietnamese martial arts have developed over thousands of years alongside the country’s history of nation-building and defence, representing a synthesis of combat experience and cultural values passed down through generations.

Today, the discipline is preserved and promoted by younger generations. Many traditional training centres have been established, while various schools and styles have expanded both in Việt Nam and overseas.

Notable styles, such as Tinh Võ Đạo, Tráng Sĩ Đạo, Việt Võ Đạo and Quán Khí Đạo, have spread to countries including the UK, France, the US, Russia, Germany, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Canada, Japan and Norway, attracting a growing number of practitioners.

With support from modern science and technology, traditional Vietnamese martial arts continue to expand and diversify in both content and form, maintaining their vitality while preserving distinctive national characteristics. — VNS