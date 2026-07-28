The CJ Việt Nam Open - International Taekwondo Championships to take place in HCM City

HCM CITY — The CJ Việt Nam Open - International Taekwondo Championships will take place on July 28 – 29 at Rạch Miễu Gymnasium in HCM City.

This year’s event will feature 167 athletes from 15 countries and territories, including South Korea, India, Indonesia and Japan. Competitors will vie for titles in 16 weight categories, comprising eight for men and eight for women.

The tournament is jointly organised by the Việt Nam Taekwondo Federation, the HCM City Department of Culture and Sports, and South Korea’s CJ Group.

Matches will be conducted in accordance with World Taekwondo Federation’s regulations, with the use of an electronic scoring system and an international refereeing panel. The set-up is expected to provide athletes with high-level competition in conditions similar to official international events.

Notably, July also marks the start of a new Olympic ranking cycle for qualification towards the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games. The organisers expect the tournament to serve as an early platform for athletes aiming to collect ranking points on the road to LA 2028. — VNS