Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Sports

The CJ Việt Nam Open - International Taekwondo Championships to take place in HCM City

July 28, 2026 - 15:23
This year’s event will feature 167 athletes from 15 countries and territories, including South Korea, India, Indonesia and Japan. Competitors will vie for titles in 16 weight categories, comprising eight for men and eight for women.

 

The CJ Việt Nam Open - International Taekwondo Championships will attract the participation of 167 athletes from 15 countries and territories. — Photo baovanhoa.vn

HCM CITY — The CJ Việt Nam Open - International Taekwondo Championships will take place on July 28 – 29 at Rạch Miễu Gymnasium in HCM City.

This year’s event will feature 167 athletes from 15 countries and territories, including South Korea, India, Indonesia and Japan. Competitors will vie for titles in 16 weight categories, comprising eight for men and eight for women.

The tournament is jointly organised by the Việt Nam Taekwondo Federation, the HCM City Department of Culture and Sports, and South Korea’s CJ Group.

Matches will be conducted in accordance with World Taekwondo Federation’s regulations, with the use of an electronic scoring system and an international refereeing panel. The set-up is expected to provide athletes with high-level competition in conditions similar to official international events.

Notably, July also marks the start of a new Olympic ranking cycle for qualification towards the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games. The organisers expect the tournament to serve as an early platform for athletes aiming to collect ranking points on the road to LA 2028. — VNS

 

 

sport football match tournament cup

see also

More on this story

Sports

Management capacity key to developing Việt Nam's sports industry

Delegates from federations, associations, state agencies and enterprises updated their knowledge of emerging trends and proposed solutions for event management and organisation. They also shared experiences in organising sporting events amid digital transformation and growing international integration.

E-paper

Việt Nam Insight
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
East Sea
nomnom