World-class pickleball players heading to HCM City

Pickleball

HCM CITY Pro pickleball is back in Việt Nam as the MB HCM City Open 2026 gets set to take place at City Park in The Global City this August.

Việt Nam has built one of the most electric pickleball scenes in Asia, and it all comes together on a world-class stage — four days of top-level competition in HCM City.

With age and rating categories alongside the Pro events, there’s a court waiting for every player in the second PPA event of the year to be hosted in Việt Nam.

According to the organisers, about 500 players from 20 countries and regions will take part in the August 6-9 event, which is part of the PPA Tour Asia series.

Previously, players took part in PPA Tour Asia events in Hà Nội, Kuala Lumpur, Macao, Tokyo and Singapore.

Players will compete in men's and women's singles and doubles, as well as mixed doubles. A total of US$70,000 and a maximum of 500 points will be awarded to the best players in the Pro discipline.

In addition, sponsors also promise prizes with a total value of billions of đồng.

Notable athletes include former world No 1 Collin Johns of the US, Jack Wong, a multi-title star from Hong Kong, and Việt Nam's No 1 mixed doubles pair, Trương Vinh Hiển and Sophia Huỳnh.

Ticket prices range from VNĐ265,000 to 7,92 million. The highest priced ticket ticket will allow supporters to enjoy the world-class matches from the Central Courtside, with seats offering the best views and the closest proximity to the courts.

It comes with an exclusive gift set, featuring a pickleball paddle, a premium sports backpack and a towel, along with a choice of a hat or shirt, plus access to the VIP Lounge, creating a distinctive international-standard sports experience reserved for MB customers.

“Through each leg of the PPA Tour Asia, MB aims to bring world-class sports experiences closer to the Vietnamese people, while helping to establish Việt Nam’s cities as prominent destinations on the regional sports map," Nguyễn Thị Việt Nga, MB marketing director, said.

"For MB Priority, sports represent more than just competition; they offer an opportunity for customers to connect, prioritise their well-being, and cherish meaningful moments.

"The PPA Asia 500 MB HCM City Open 2026 will continue this journey, fostering deeper connections, elevating the experience, and extending the journey of happiness with MB.” — VNS