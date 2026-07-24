Management capacity key to developing Việt Nam's sports industry

HÀ NỘI — Management and organisation capabilities were key factors to develop national sports industry, according to experts in a seminar held on July 24 in Hà Nội.

The Seminar on Enhancing Capacity for Managing and Organising Sports Events was jointly organised by the Sports Authority of Vietnam (SAV), the Vietnam Olympic Committee, the Vietnam Paralympic Committee (VPC) and Natuh Company.

Delegates from federations, associations, state agencies and enterprises updated their knowledge of emerging trends and proposed solutions for event management and organisation. They also shared experiences in organising sporting events amid digital transformation and growing international integration.

SAV Director Nguyễn Danh Hoàng Việt said that global sports were being profoundly impacted by science and technology, digital transformation, and AI.

Innovating the management and organisation of sports events was essential to meet integration trends and implement the Party and State’s policies on scientific and technological development, innovation, and digital transformation, with the aim of building a modern, professional, and sustainably developed sports sector.

He assessed that currently many federations and localities made positive changes in improving tournaments quality but the application of technology and data in management remained inconsistent. Furthermore, communication, marketing, and the leveraging of commercial value were still limited.

Beyond merely revamping organisational practices, the Vietnamese sports sector faced an urgent need to transform its approach to image building through creative content development.

Sports events were not simply competitions; they are cultural, tourism, and economic products that foster community connection and outreach.

"We need to change our approach and find ways to organise sporting events that leave a lasting impression and create enduring value – events that resonate with the public just like a concert," said Việt.

"Take the recent 2026 World Cup, for instance; the Americans excelled in organisation and branding, successfully boosting the tournament's value and revenue. These are the lessons we need to learn."

The seminar covered four key topics: developing proposals and plans in the sports sector to meet the demands of development and international integration; communication and digital marketing for sports events; content creation mindsets and skills for the TikTok platform; and digital transformation in sports activities.

Nguyễn Thị Thu Thủy, chairwoman and CEO of Natuh, shared insights into creating value through sports events.

She said a successful tournament should be measured not only by the number of participants or sporting achievements, but also by its ability to generate social and brand value and foster connections within the community.

Each event should be developed as a distinctive product with its own identity, capable of attracting corporate partners, spectators and media attention.

In the field of digital media, Nguyễn Tuyết Hoa, a communication official of the Olympic Council of Asia, and Đặng Hải, strategic partnership manager for sports at TikTok Southeast Asia, analysed digital marketing, creative content development, and the effective use of digital platforms to amplify the reach of sports events.

Additionally, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Đỗ Văn Hùng presented digital transformation solutions designed to support the management and administration of sports activities.

Attending the event, VPC General Secretary of Trần Đức Thọ hoped to not only find way to organise a successful event from the seminar but also make each sports event generate great value for a wider range of participants and audience, especially people and athletes with disabilities.

“We hope that federations and associations will apply the lessons and benefits gained here to promote the strengths of each sport and expand opportunities for people with disabilities to train, compete and contribute," he said.

"In this way, people with disabilities will not only have opportunities to participate in sports but also truly become athletes and valued members who are supported, invested in and developed within the common home of Việt Nam's national sports federations and associations.” — VNS