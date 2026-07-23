Heritage marathon to promote global connections and community values

Marathon

HÀ NỘI — The Standard Chartered Hà Nội Marathon - Heritage Race 2026 will take place from November 6 to 8, with the main race scheduled for November 8, organisers announced on Wednesday.

Now in its third edition, the event aims to connect Việt Nam's running community with international marathon runners while promoting healthy lifestyles, inclusivity, sustainability and Hà Nội's cultural heritage.

Long Biên Bridge has been chosen as the official heritage symbol of the 2026 race. The historic bridge represents the capital's cultural legacy while reflecting the event's theme of connection - linking the past and present, sport with culture and tourism, and Vietnamese runners with the international community.

Part of the globally recognised Standard Chartered Marathon series, the event will feature four race distances for adults - the marathon (42.195km), half marathon (21.0975km), 10km and 5km - alongside the 2.1km Kid Dash for children.

The event village will be located at Thống Nhất Park, offering runners convenient access to race routes that pass many of Hà Nội's cultural and historical landmarks while improving the overall race experience.

One of the major additions this year is the Enterprise Cup, a competition exclusively for businesses. The winning team will receive a trip to compete in the Standard Chartered Shanghai 10KM Run and engage with the international running community.

Race Expo, the Leaders Run and a series of networking activities will also return, providing opportunities for businesses, organisations and runners to connect throughout the event.

Nguyễn Trí Mẫn, Director of Strategy and Market Development at DHA - the event's organiser, said the marathon would extend beyond competition.

"Sports and running in particular, represent a healthy lifestyle. We are committed not only to delivering a safe and successful race where runners can achieve their personal bests, but also to using the event as a platform to promote positive values such as civility, solidarity and environmental responsibility," Mẫn said.

Continuing its commitment to sustainability, the organiser also unveiled the official race kit for 2026, made from recycled materials. The initiative aims to reduce plastic waste, encourage responsible consumption and support Việt Nam's goal of achieving Net-Zero emissions by 2050.

Community programmes will remain a key part of the event. The 'Donate Your Shoes, Share the Joy' campaign will collect used running shoes, clean them and donate them to disadvantaged children and communities.

The 'Light Up the Way' initiative will continue supporting visually impaired runners by matching them with guide runners and providing appropriate assistance throughout the race.

Trịnh Như Quỳnh, a member of the organising committee and Head of Corporate Affairs, Brand and Marketing, Standard Chartered Bank (Việt Nam) Limited, said the bank hoped the event would inspire healthier lifestyles and stronger community ties.

"Beyond the race experience, the event also provides opportunities for people to connect, inspire one another and promote an active and positive lifestyle," Quỳnh said.

The Standard Chartered Hà Nội Marathon - Heritage Race is a member race of the Abbott World Marathon Majors Age Group Ranking System. Results achieved at the event are recognised for qualification consideration for races within the World Marathon Majors series, including Boston Marathon, alongside the Tokyo Marathon, London Marathon, Berlin Marathon, Chicago Marathon, TCS New York City Marathon, and the newly added Sydney Marathon. — VNS