Vietnamese fencers head to Hong Kong

Fencing

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam will send three competitors to the Kerry World Fencing Championship 2026 in Hong Kong, China.

Among them, SEA Games champion Nguyễn Phước Đến will compete in the men's individual epee at the AsiaWorld-Expo

SEA Games winner Nguyễn Xuân Lợi will take part in the men's individual sabre.

Trần Thị Thùy Trinh is the representative in the women's individual épée.

They will join over 1,000 fencers from more than 120 countries and regions to compete for 12 gold medals in the men's and women's individual and team titles across three disciplines: foil, épée, and sabre.

This large-scale championships offers a daily capacity of 6,000 spectators. The nine-day tournament is expected to attract over 55,000 live attendees and millions of viewers worldwide via global broadcasts.

According to organiers, this event is not only a focal point for the international fencing community, but also showcases Hong Kong’s exceptional capability as Asia’s events capital in hosting premier international sporting spectacles.

The individual events will be held on July 22-27 while the team categories will take place from July 28-30.

Vietnamese athletes have not won a single medal in this premier international tournament but the global highest level competition is an opportunity for them to collect point for world ranking, Asian Games and Olympic Games slots. — VNS