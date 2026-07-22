Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Sports

Vietnamese fencers head to Hong Kong

July 22, 2026 - 10:54
Việt Nam will send three competitors to the Kerry World Fencing Championship 2026 in Hong Kong-China on July 22-30.

Fencing 

Nguyễn Xuân Lợi (right) will compete in the Kerry World Fencing Championship 2026 in Hong Kong-China.

 HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam will send three competitors to the Kerry World Fencing Championship 2026 in Hong Kong, China.

Among them, SEA Games champion Nguyễn Phước Đến will compete in the men's individual epee at the AsiaWorld-Expo

SEA Games winner Nguyễn Xuân Lợi will take part in the men's individual sabre.

Trần Thị Thùy Trinh is the representative in the women's individual épée.

They will join over 1,000 fencers from more than 120 countries and regions to compete for 12 gold medals in the men's and women's individual and team titles across three disciplines: foil, épée, and sabre.

This large-scale championships offers a daily capacity of 6,000 spectators. The nine-day tournament is expected to attract over 55,000 live attendees and millions of viewers worldwide via global broadcasts.

According to organiers, this event is not only a focal point for the international fencing community, but also showcases Hong Kong’s exceptional capability as Asia’s events capital in hosting premier international sporting spectacles.

The individual events will be held on July 22-27 while the team categories will take place from July 28-30.

Vietnamese athletes have not won a single medal in this premier international tournament but the global highest level competition is an opportunity for them to collect point for world ranking, Asian Games and Olympic Games slots. — VNS 

 

fencing Asian championship

see also

More on this story

Sports

Spain wins World Cup for second time

In a match where the half-time show offered more exciting than the first half, Spain dominated and took full control of the game, as they did against France in the semi-final.
Sports

Around 7,000 athletes to compete at Sports Festival 2026

This year's festival will feature 12 sports, introducing several new events such as national youth triathlon and beach tennis championship, while expanding its international scope by bringing together clubs, athletes, and police forces from ASEAN countries for events such as the ASEAN Police Open Golf Tournament 2026.
Sports

Marathoners to test track in Đà Nẵng

More than 13,000 runners, including 1,000 foreigners, will be participating in the VNExpress Đà Nẵng International Marathon Herbalife Cup on July 19, with four different routes starting from the same departure point at Tiên Sơn Sports Centre.

E-paper

Việt Nam Insight
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
East Sea
nomnom